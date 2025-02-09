It's Not Just You—Today's Brussels Sprouts Really Do Taste Different

In terms of cultural exports from Belgium — waffles, Tintin, Chantal Akerman, etc. — Brussels sprouts have never ranked particularly high. If a movie or a TV show wanted to emphasize just how gross vegetables are to kids, they would either pile spinach on their plate or foist Brussels sprouts upon them. Essentially mini cabbages, Brussels sprouts have long had a reputation for being an unpleasant vegetable with a bitter, earthy flavor and an equally unappetizing smell. The fact that, historically, Brussels sprouts have been prepared by boiling them until they're reduced to mush hardly helps.

Recently, however, there has been a reappraisal of the Brussels sprout. As more people become aware that the ideal way to cook Brussels sprouts is by roasting them until hot and crispy and including flavors like these tasty ranch-infused sprouts, their reputation has improved — but it doesn't stop there. It turns out that, thanks to some Dutch plant breeders with a can-do attitude, Brussels sprouts really do taste less bitter than they used to.