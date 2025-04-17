Why It Pays To Start Your Bacon On A Cold Pan

There's no right or wrong way to love bacon. But there is a better way to cook it. While many experts suggest you bake your bacon in the oven, maybe you're a serial skillet user. If your usual routine in the past has been to toss a few strips into a preheated skillet and crank the heat, let's take a pause because the secret to evenly crispy, perfectly rendered bacon is to start it cold. As in: cold pan, cold bacon, tasty times.

Trust the science. Starting bacon in a cold pan might feel counterintuitive, especially if you grew up believing it was a sin not to preheat your cast iron pan. But the science (and the magic) is that when you gradually raise the heat, you give the fat time to render out slowly. That means less curling, fewer burnt ends, and way more golden, crispy deliciousness.

Bacon isn't just meat; it's meat and a lotta fat. The goal is to cook both parts evenly, and that only happens if the fat has time to melt out gently. Starting in a cold pan gives those fatty strips a chance to sweat a little. As the pan gradually heats, the fat melts slowly, coating the surface of the pan and essentially frying the bacon in its own rendered goodness. This process gives you that dreamy combo of a meaty, chewy center and crispy edges with nary a scorched spot or soggy middle in sight.