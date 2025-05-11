Roast Your Lettuce For A Salad Upgrade That Sounds Weird But Works Great

Lettuce is one of the most common ingredients in salads. Thanks to its crispy texture and mild flavor, it's the perfect canvas for the rest of the ingredients to stand on. While you absolutely don't need lettuce to make a salad, it's an undeniable staple for the classics. If you're in the mood to switch things up, Helene Henderson, chef and owner of Malibu Farm New York, gave us an exclusive tip on how to upgrade your lettuce salad — roasting the lettuce first.

The best part is you can do this in your oven. "To roast lettuce in the oven, I preheat a skillet with a little oil then add the lettuce cut side down and transfer the whole pan to a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for just a few minutes. This gives the edges a light char while keeping the interior crisp-tender."

Not only is this the perfect way to give your salad a unique, smoky flavor, but any charred pieces will add a layer of crunchy texture. Roasting (or grilling) lettuce requires little time, but Henderson warned us not to over-do it. "When you roast in the oven too long, the lettuce can quickly turn to mush which isn't ideal."