Why You Don't Need Lettuce To Make A Salad

What is a salad? This seems like a simple question you might have been asked by your kindergarten teacher, and back then — or perhaps even now — you might answer with something along the lines of "lettuce and other vegetables topped with dressing." You would not be wrong, since the combination you describe fits the traditional definition of salad. Indeed, the listing in Dictionary.com describes a salad as "a usually cold dish consisting of vegetables ... covered with a dressing and sometimes containing seafood, meat, or eggs." However this doesn't tell the whole story, as there's a second definition that extends beyond lettuce or even vegetables. That same source also notes that a salad can be "any of various dishes consisting of foods, as meat, seafood, eggs, pasta, or fruit ... usually cut up, mixed with a dressing, and served cold."

S alads date back to the first century and were made primarily of raw vegetables with an oil and vinegar dressing and a sprinkling of salt. (In fact, the word "salad" comes from the Latin salāre, which means "to salt [something].") These were typically served before the main course, which is a practice still carried out in many restaurants today. It has its origins in the Greek physician Hippocrates — who also gave us the Hippocratic oath — who felt that vegetables were considered easy to digest and should always be consumed prior to the entree. Non-vegetable mixtures, however, seem to be latecomers to the salad pantheon. Ones made with mayonnaise, in particular, wouldn't be in vogue for another 1800 years or so.