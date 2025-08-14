Add An Umami Kick To Your Tomato Sandwiches With One Ingredient

A tomato sandwich typically involves more than just tomatoes and bread — even if there's not a whole lot more to it. You can eat whatever you like, but those two ingredients alone might make for a plain lunch. Still, they're a British classic: tomato sandwiches usually use white bread, and Elton John's favorite sandwich required nothing more than tomatoes, cheese, and bread. But a really good tomato sandwich will make the juicy tomatoes the star of the show, rather than a supporting character, with a simple umami flourish: miso.

Hot sauce makes for an easy embellishment, but for something a little more complex, you can try adding miso. If you're unfamiliar, it's a Japanese fermented soybean paste, with a big savory kick. Mixing about half a teaspoon of miso into the mayonnaise for your sandwich should be all you need. It's an easy way to upgrade your tomato sandwich with just one ingredient, and it can add a savory element without adding any extra proteins. Plus, if you're pairing it with soup — as you can do with any good tomato sandwich — it's an added bonus if your soup contains miso, as well.