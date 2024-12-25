The Science Behind Why Asparagus Makes Pee Smell Bad

We all know that asparagus is delicious. However, we seasoned asparagus lovers also know of its extremely unusual side effect: It makes your pee smell pretty terrible. There are not a lot of foods that remind you of their presence shortly after you've eaten them (looking at you, beans), but asparagus just so happens to be one of them. That's because asparagus contains a compound called asparagusic acid (no, I'm not making that up), which contains sulfur, and partially accounts for the intense smell.

No need to worry, either — asparagusic acid is non-toxic, so your kidneys aren't processing anything harmful, as was historically suggested. Instead, asparagusic acid creates byproducts as it's broken down in your body. These chemical byproducts contain sulfur and are highly volatile, meaning that when you pee them out, they evaporate quickly. This is why you get hit with that unmistakable scent right away.

But it gets murkier. Scientists still haven't quite cracked the code on asparagus pee. They're not sure if it's one particular compound that's stinky or if it's sort of a magic combination that includes methanethiol (methyl mercaptan) — a common strong odorant that's been discovered in urine post-asparagus consumption. The weird thing is, though, that despite overwhelming scientific evidence that the odor exists, not everyone can smell asparagus pee.