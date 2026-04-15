Our Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe Makes For A Restaurant-Worthy Lunch

Chicken tortilla soup is one of those hearty, comforting, and easy-to-make soups that just make sense for a weeknight dinner. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has crafted a chicken tortilla soup recipe that's both restaurant-worthy and fit for a cozy night in. Featuring all of the classic goodies one might expect from such a soup — a tomatoey, chicken broth base, bright sweet corn, earthy beans, shredded chicken, and crispy tortilla strips for the perfect textural upgrade — this classic recipe hits all the right savory notes while still being fresh and bright.

If you're anything like Rosenhouse, you'll be making this soup to feed the whole family — luckily, it's just about guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. "This soup is quick, easy, and satisfying for the whole family, so that makes it a win-win in my house," Rosenhouse says. As delicious as the soup itself is, the real joy might be in topping it: The soup is the star of the show, but Rosenhouse gives a shoutout to the toppings for carrying significant weight here. "The toppings are where this dish really shines," she says. "Similar to a taco bar, you can lay out a range of fun toppings (including the homemade tortilla crisps), and everyone can create the exact bowl they love."