Make Soup Look And Taste Restaurant-Quality With This Easy Step
It's not unusual to make a homemade dish and immediately notice it looks different from what you'd see at a restaurant. If you lack the experience of a career chef, is there any way you can punch up even a simple three-ingredient tomato soup so that it moves closer to restaurant-quality? We spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, about how you might make a soup look more professional.
According to Stevens, "Your soup should stand alone in flavor and texture, but making it restaurant-quality is always about some unexpected flourish at the end. Something creamy to drizzle or dab on the top, something with crunch, or something to brighten an otherwise monotone flavor." Say goodbye to boring soup with delicious toppings, focusing on additions that bring a different texture and will easily float on the top of your soup. A plain, pureed soup without any proteins or chunks of vegetables can especially benefit from a few bright garnishes. As for brothy soups, "A sprinkle of chopped fresh herbs or gremolata (minced parsley with garlic and a squeeze of lemon) right before serving, or even a drizzle of excellent olive oil is all you need," Stevens shared.
Soup flourishes that look and taste fancy
Naturally, the type of topping you choose will depend on your homemade soup du jour. In lots of cases, Marissa Stevens says that a flavored cream works well. Here are some of her favorite combinations: "A quick maple cream on winter squash soup, a dollop of pesto or pistou on a bowl of vegetable soup, or even a swirl of chili oil on lentil soup suddenly makes a bowl much more inviting." Some plain heavy cream, Greek yogurt, or sour cream are more neutral-flavored options that work well on a wide variety of soups.
Your other option for a garnish is something with a crunchy or leafy texture. It's hard to go wrong with herbs, sliced vegetables, or toasted nuts and seeds. Stevens said this is an area where you can really flex your creative muscles. "One of my favorites is a toasted blend of pumpkin seeds, coconut, lime juice and zest, and a pinch of cayenne for sprinkling on blended squash soups," she shared. "For creamy tomato bisques, a few crunchy, garlicky croutons or even little grilled cheese 'croutons' make the bowl irresistible." If you're at a loss, homemade croutons that instantly elevate any salad are right at home in just about any soup.