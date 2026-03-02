Make Soup Look And Taste Restaurant-Quality With This Easy Step

It's not unusual to make a homemade dish and immediately notice it looks different from what you'd see at a restaurant. If you lack the experience of a career chef, is there any way you can punch up even a simple three-ingredient tomato soup so that it moves closer to restaurant-quality? We spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, about how you might make a soup look more professional.

According to Stevens, "Your soup should stand alone in flavor and texture, but making it restaurant-quality is always about some unexpected flourish at the end. Something creamy to drizzle or dab on the top, something with crunch, or something to brighten an otherwise monotone flavor." Say goodbye to boring soup with delicious toppings, focusing on additions that bring a different texture and will easily float on the top of your soup. A plain, pureed soup without any proteins or chunks of vegetables can especially benefit from a few bright garnishes. As for brothy soups, "A sprinkle of chopped fresh herbs or gremolata (minced parsley with garlic and a squeeze of lemon) right before serving, or even a drizzle of excellent olive oil is all you need," Stevens shared.