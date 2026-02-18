Who Needs Beef? Our Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe Is Super Satisfying

While the classic bowl of red, beefy chili is all well and good, white chili makes for a refreshing change. It's actually a surprisingly recent invention, dating back to somewhere around the late '80s, and it typically allows poultry to be the star of the show, pairing alongside that light, creamy chili base. This white chicken chili, like most other white chilis, is also made with white beans. Here we're going with cannellinis (AKA white kidney beans), but Great Northern and navy beans are also among the best beans for white chili, so feel free to use either variety if you prefer.

According to developer Julianne De Witt, "This bright and flavorful creamy chicken chili recipe is very easy to prepare and can be on the table in under 30 minutes." As she also points out, "It's the perfect recipe for repurposing leftover chicken," so keep it in mind the next time you make a Costco run. (Or a Sam's one, for that matter, since this store's rotisserie chicken is actually the people's choice.) You needn't worry about separating the dark from the light meat, either. Although this recipe calls for chicken breast, De Witt says shredded thigh and drumstick meat will work just as well.