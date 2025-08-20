Our Boneless Fried Chicken Recipe Is Slathered In Hot Honey Mustard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot honey has been one of the biggest food trends in recent years. It's a spicy-sweet condiment that's been around since the 20-tweens, but somehow it just keeps getting more popular. It started out as a pizza topper, but has since found its way onto the Dunkin' breakfast menu, and KFC has partnered with popular hot honey brand Mike's to use it as a chicken topping, too. Recipe developer Kate Shungu was thinking along the same lines as KFC, but she added a little something extra: mustard. The sauce in this recipe is a mashup between hot honey and the ever-popular chicken dipper honey mustard.

Shungu says of her recipe, "There's just something special about freshly fried chicken, and this version is crispy, perfectly seasoned, and very tender. I love the contrast between the savory chicken and the hot/sweet honey sauce on top." Enjoy it fresh and hot from the fryer, but rest assured that the leftover cold fried chicken will be equally delicious straight out of the fridge.