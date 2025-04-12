The Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken Customers Choose Over The Rest May Amaze You

There are days where you just don't feel like cooking. We've all been there. But you don't want to spring for delivery, and the idea of eating a frozen dinner, even one of the better ones like the eight best frozen lasagnas, doesn't fill you with much excitement either. Thank goodness, then, for the humble rotisserie chicken. Not only is it a delicious roast chicken that, depending on your culinary skills, may taste better than homemade, you can repurpose the leftovers in all sorts of wonderful ways. Customers love them — so we decided to take a look at what customers had to say about the rotisserie chickens from 11 different grocery stores. The winner? Sam's Club.

... wait a minute, Sam's Club? We thought Costco was the one with the big cult-favorite rotisserie chicken. This is especially jarring, because Sam's Club's non-wholesale counterpart, Walmart, has some of the worst customer reviews out there for its own roast bird. But the data doesn't lie: Sam's Club's rotisserie chicken gets an average of 4.7 stars out of 5 from over 45,000 reviews. Not only are they big birds which will last you a while — one customer marveled, "chicken must have worked out, it was huge" — they're praised for their taste and their brown, crispy skin, as well. Sam's Club (and Walmart) prides itself on being economical, but its rotisserie chicken proves it can back it up with flavor, too.