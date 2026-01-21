Elevate Shepherd's Pie With Our Aged Cheddar Mash Recipe

This lamb shepherd's pie with aged cheddar mashed potatoes is an upgraded, luxurious rendition of a comfort food classic that brings together seasoned lamb, vegetables, and creamy mashed potatoes in one satisfying plate. It is inspired by traditional British flavors, but wholly updated for a cosmopolitan diner who wants to taste the world from their plate.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this version builds on the traditional recipe by adding aged cheddar to the potato topping. This leaves you with a golden, crackling topping that has a rich, cheesy flavor, enhanced with touches of woodsy, fresh rosemary. The combination of the veggie-studded, flavorful and rich lamb filling with a crispy, golden potato crust makes for a hearty meal that works well for family dinners or entertaining guests.

Though this recipe does involve some work — we make the mashed potatoes and the filling from scratch — it's a relatively easy dish that feels fancy without necessarily being so. Many lamb shepherd's pie recipes require you to start by cooking a whole lamb's shoulder, but we changed that up in favor of a more family- and weeknight-friendly ground lamb. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or meal prepping for the week, this shepherd's pie delivers homestyle comfort in every bite.