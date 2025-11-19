Make Our Thanksgiving Mushroom Stuffing Recipe With Just 3 Ingredients
If making stuffing from a boxed mix is against house rules but making an elaborate recipe with too many ingredients is not in the cards, then this three-ingredient Thanksgiving mushroom stuffing recipe from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn is just the right match. It's easy to make, unbelievably delicious, and can even be made ahead of time. The magic of this three-ingredient recipe lies in the mushrooms, which are used three-fold: simmered to create a rich broth, chopped as an umami-rich filling, and sliced for added texture in the finished stuffing. There's no need for butter, eggs, or stock — this no-fuss recipe delivers hearty Thanksgiving flavors without the hassle.
Of course, just because this is an easy recipe to whip up doesn't mean that any of your guests have to know it. "No one will know this stuffing isn't a classic you toiled over," Hahn tells us, adding, "If you have family or friends that prefer eating vegan or vegetarian, they will be happy too."
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient Thanksgiving mushroom stuffing
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a variety of mushrooms. Use your favorite type of mushrooms, or stick to foolproof classics like white button or shiitake. Then look for a sturdy nutty and seeded bread to add some crunchy elements to the final dish. Finally, you'll need Herbes de Provence, which is a blend of many herbs in just one jar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Slice some of the mushrooms
Slice roughly 2 cups of the mushrooms.
Step 3: Chop the remaining mushrooms
Finely chop the remaining mushrooms (about 4 cups).
Step 4: Make the mushroom broth
In a small pot, add the sliced mushrooms and 2 cups water and bring to a boil, then reduce to medium heat. Simmer for 20 minutes to create the mushroom broth.
Step 5: Saute the chopped mushrooms
While the broth is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, dry-saute the finely chopped mushrooms until they release their moisture and start to brown slightly, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 6: Cube the bread
Cube the bread.
Step 7: Add the cubed bread to the skillet
Add the cubed bread pieces to the skillet and stir to combine.
Step 8: Strain the sliced mushrooms from broth
When the broth is done cooking, strain and set aside, reserving both the liquid and the mushrooms separately.
Step 9: Add the broth to the pan
Add about 1 cup of the mushroom broth to the skillet gradually, stirring to moisten the bread for just a few minutes. You want it to be soft but not soggy. Add more broth if needed if the pan seems dry.
Step 10: Add the remaining ingredients
Stir in the Herbs de Provence, salt to taste, and the reserved cooked mushroom slices.
Step 11: Transfer the stuffing to a baking dish
Transfer the stuffing mixture to a small baking dish and cover with foil.
Step 12: Bake the stuffing
Bake the stuffing for 20 minutes covered, then uncover and bake another 10 to 15 minutes until golden and crisp on top.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the mushroom stuffing
Garnish the mushroom stuffing with freshly chopped parsley, if desired, and serve while warm.
Pairs well with Thanksgiving mushroom stuffing
What other ingredients can I add to this mushroom stuffing recipe?
This recipe is delicious as-is, but if you want to venture outside of its three-ingredient realm, there are many options. To bring in some aromatics, mince up three garlic cloves and two tablespoons of shallots or chopped leeks and cook them in a little oil before adding the chopped mushrooms. Adding ½ teaspoon of garlic granules and onion granules is a quicker way to add the aromatic flavors.
For a little more crunch, try adding chopped toasted walnuts or pecans to the mix. You'll only need about ¼ cup and you'll want to make this addition right as you're transferring the stuffing to the baking dish. To go for that sweet and savory flavor, consider folding in a diced granny smith or Honeycrisp apple right before baking. Dried fruit is a nice addition as well, and can be stirred into the cooked dish. Golden raisins, currants, dried cherries, or dried cranberries all work well.
What are tips for making mushroom stuffing?
Although this is a simple recipe, there are a few tips to ensure the Thanksgiving mushroom stuffing comes out perfectly. To start, for the bread, you can choose a sliced loaf, an unsliced artisan bread, or even use homemade bread. Since we are leaning on the bread choice to provide extra texture, just make sure it is a hearty bread with nuts and seeds so that it doesn't get soggy. If you have bread that is too soft, cube it, lay it out on a baking sheet, and place it in a 300 F oven for about 10 minutes to firm it up. For an artisan loaf, if you buy it a couple of days before using, it will harden up in time to make the stuffing.
For the mushrooms, include the stems when chopping and slicing unless you're using shiitake or oyster, in which case the woody stems may be too tough. Using dried mushrooms like porcini or shiitake for the broth is a good option, but include another variety that is sliced, to bring in "meaty" textures. When you are dry sauteing the mushrooms, avoid over-stirring until they have released their moisture. This will help them brown up instead of steam.
When making the stuffing ahead one or two days, once it has baked and cooled, place it in an airtight container and store in the fridge. For reheating, cover the stuffing with foil and place it in a 350 F oven for about 15 minutes.