Make Our Thanksgiving Mushroom Stuffing Recipe With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If making stuffing from a boxed mix is against house rules but making an elaborate recipe with too many ingredients is not in the cards, then this three-ingredient Thanksgiving mushroom stuffing recipe from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn is just the right match. It's easy to make, unbelievably delicious, and can even be made ahead of time. The magic of this three-ingredient recipe lies in the mushrooms, which are used three-fold: simmered to create a rich broth, chopped as an umami-rich filling, and sliced for added texture in the finished stuffing. There's no need for butter, eggs, or stock — this no-fuss recipe delivers hearty Thanksgiving flavors without the hassle.

Of course, just because this is an easy recipe to whip up doesn't mean that any of your guests have to know it. "No one will know this stuffing isn't a classic you toiled over," Hahn tells us, adding, "If you have family or friends that prefer eating vegan or vegetarian, they will be happy too."