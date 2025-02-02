The Secret To The Best Homemade Bread Is Already In Your Kitchen

Who doesn't dream of pulling a perfect loaf of homemade bread out of the oven? It was the genius known as Collette in Disney's Ratatouille who taught us all how to tell good bread without tasting it, "Not the smell, not the look, but the sound of the crust."Since that movie, that crackle has been the thing I look for when I bake a loaf, but to get there, first, there's dough.

While fancy bread-making tools often promise bakery-quality results, the secret to achieving those Insta-worthy loaves might already be hiding in your kitchen: your humble colander. Yes, that same tool you use to drain pasta or rinse berries can moonlight as a proofing basket.

Think about it — proofing baskets, or bannetons, are great, but they're not exactly a pantry staple for most home bakers. Enter the colander: Its perforations and sturdy structure create the perfect environment for dough to rise. Whether tackling a basic white bread recipe or experimenting with crusty sourdough, your colander has your back. It's an easy, zero-cost alternative that can transform your bread game without requiring a trip to the store. And let's face it — proofing dough in a colander just sounds way more approachable than hunting down a pricey, artisanal basket you might only use a handful of times to make 1970's inspired garlic bread or white bread loaf rolls.