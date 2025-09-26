Why British Food Became Known As Boring And Bland

There is a joke about heaven and hell, and the positions various European nationalities would fill in each; it's a bit too involved to tell here, but the gist of it is that, in hell, the cooks are English. Few cuisines are as maligned as British cuisine, which gets attacked on a few different fronts. There are some strong-tasting foods which repulse unsuspecting diners, such as Marmite, and there are dishes with eyebrow-raising (if not stomach-turning) ingredients, such as haggis and blood pudding (the kind of pudding that was originally referred to in the saying "the proof is in the pudding"). But the prevailing complaint has to do with its perceived blandness — unlike garlic-rich Italian food or sauce-laden French food, British food is simple, unadorned, and, to some, quite boring. Why is that the case? Part of it has to do with the priorities of British cuisine, but another part of it has to do with the Industrial Revolution and two world wars.

Before the Industrial Revolution, Britain had a working class culinary heritage every bit as rich as those in Spain, Italy, or France. Consider Cornish pasties, handheld beef and onion pies perfect for those working the tin mines of Cornwall; the Lancashire hotpot, a lamb and onion stew baked in an oven; and the many different cheeses of Britain, including cheddar and Stilton. But the Industrial Revolution (which originated in Great Britain, after all) shifted the focus from handcrafted artistry to mass production. Meat pies and cheese were still made, of course, but they were made on an industrial scale, one which valued efficiency over flavor.