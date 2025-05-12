Paul McCartney's Favorite Childhood Sandwich Gives Dentists Nightmares

As one half of the most celebrated songwriting duo in pop music history, Paul McCartney is generally cast as the sweet sentimentalist to John Lennon's acerbic, avant-garde iconoclast. This is, of course, a gross oversimplification — McCartney's interest in experimental tape loops resulted in "Tomorrow Never Knows," one of the most out-there tunes in the Beatles' discography — but his reputation as the Beatle who wrote "silly love songs" stuck. To a certain extent, the shoe did fit: After all, the man managed to make a song about a guy who killed people with a hammer sound like something your grandmother might like. With that in mind, the fact that McCartney's favorite childhood snack was sugar sandwiches seems comically on-the-nose.

In an Instagram Q&A with his daughter Mary, Paul talked about his love for "sugar butties" ("butty" is an English slang term for "sandwich.") Although he described them as "seriously decadent and not good for you at all," the fondness in his voice is evident as he remembers them. "It was just like bread and butter, but with sugar on it — ha-hey! — and that was it."

The star's tastes have clearly changed since his childhood in Liverpool. Notably, he became a health-conscious vegetarian, and while appearing in a cameo role, McCartney contributed a lentil soup recipe to the episode of "The Simpsons" where Lisa quits eating meat. But the food you loved as a kid never really leaves you, does it?