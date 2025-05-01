The Pungent Sandwich Martha Stewart Ate As A Child Is A Retro Classic

She's one of the most trusted experts on cooking and homemaking in the world. She's besties with Snoop Dogg. Maybe she did a little insider trading, but that's okay — she served her time and dealt with the prison food, to boot. She's Martha Stewart, and we love her. But ask yourself this: What do you suppose Martha Stewart's breath smells like? Probably nothing short of immaculate, right? Like mint, wintergreen, and some kind of secret mouthwash only rich people from Connecticut can buy? Well, maybe so, but probably not right after she ate a childhood favorite of hers: onion sandwiches. As strange as it might sound to a modern diner, they're a well-loved vintage snack — just be sure to brush your teeth afterwards.

In an Instagram clip, Stewart, her voice dulcet and unruffled as ever, described a cherished evening ritual with her father. When they played Scrabble together, their games often running past midnight, young Martha Kostyra and her father would enjoy onion sandwiches, which were made on white bread with "sweet butter" and slices from "a pungent white onion." It's a nice, humanizing reminder that, although Stewart has become a patron saint of DIY-ers, bakers, and organizational gurus across America, she herself can make some questionable choices.