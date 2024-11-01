What Martha Stewart Thought About The Food In Prison

Martha Stewart is one of America's preeminent queens of homemaking, with a successful empire spanning housewares, cookbooks, TV, and more. With Stewart being famous for her easy, delicious recipes, it was a shock to the senses for her to experience the food in federal prison.

"We had the worst coffee imaginable," she remembers in "Martha", the bombshell-filled Netflix documentary about her life and career. "I wasn't a coffee drinker anyway, but boy, that coffee was terrible. And the milk was ter — everything was terrible."

In 2004, Stewart did five months at the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia, after being found guilty of obstruction of justice in an insider trading case, followed by another five months of house arrest. Stewart's sentence was big news at the time — America's most famous homemaker doing federal time. "Putting me here is a joke," Stewart wrote on day two of her prison diary, "and everyone seems to know that."