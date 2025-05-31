Here's What You Need To Make A Sunday Roast Like The Brits

I spent close to a year living in the United Kingdom — specifically Scotland — to get a master's degree, and whenever I talked to people back home about it they would always ask me "How's the food?" in much the same way you might ask someone who's eating a spider, "How's the spider?" I guess they wanted me to tell them horror stories about haggis or beans on toast, but I would always disappoint them. For one thing, American cultural hegemony being what it is, the diet of the average Brit doesn't look terribly different from the diet of the average American; The busiest restaurant in the city I stayed in was, invariably, McDonald's. For another thing, a lot of the food considered to be quintessentially British was pretty delightful. Who could possibly consider themselves above curry, or fish and chips, or a good Sunday roast?

An English Sunday roast, as the name implies, is generally eaten on a Sunday. It consists primarily of some kind of roasted meat — usually beef — although my past Sunday roasts have included a leg of lamb and a whole chicken. There are vegetables, too, which can include carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, or anything else you might crave — along with roasted or mashed potatoes. You'll also find Yorkshire puddings, which are analogous to biscuits in an American roast dinner and have a handy divot to serve as a meat and gravy receptacle. Then, of course, you can't forget thick, brown, and unctuous gravy. I tried to enjoy as many roasts as I possibly could while I was in the U.K., even though I could never quite get the Yorkshire puddings right and had to buy them frozen from Tesco. (Even in the freezer section, the proof is in the pudding.)