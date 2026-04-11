11 Overpriced Canned Goods That You're Better Off Skipping

Truly, bone broth is just good old stock with a branding refresh. It is bones simmered in water for many hours, coaxing out rich flavor and silky gelatin, and it sometimes includes vegetables, herbs, and spices. Some folks say that bone broth uses more bones or that it is cooked for a longer period of time, but, really, there's no accepted standard for what bone broth actually means.

The only way to ensure your stock (or bone broth) has the taste and texture you're after is to make it yourself. Neither canned bone broth nor stock is going to taste homemade. Shelling out between $6 and $11 for 16 ounces or less of bone broth doesn't make much sense. Plus, although bone broth may be the trendier term, stock is also made with bones. Canned bone broth is a waste when even a store-bought stock will likely do the job for chilis, stews, rice dishes, and more.

If you're making a recipe where the broth should be the star of the show, like Vietnamese pho or French onion soup, you're much better off making a homemade base, and it will still be cheaper than the stuff on the shelf. Depending on where you shop, soup bones cost a few dollars a pound. You could make a heck of a lot of homemade bone broth with the 2 to 3 pounds of bones you could get for the price of one overpriced jar.