You Don't Always Need Fresh Crab — Save Money And Reach For Canned Instead

Sweet and briny crab is a delicate, kissed-by-the-sea treat for the taste buds that can unfortunately be hard on your wallet. When you're making a dish starring crab, or when only snow crab or king crab legs will do, it's worth paying the high cost for it. But when this low-fat, high-protein seafood is part of an ensemble of flavors, you can save some money with canned crab — one of the best affordable seafoods.

Canned crab is shelved in stores with tuna fish and sardines (which really are different from anchovies), and it can in fact cost as little as a can of tuna. Blue swimming crab is what's most commonly used for canning. The meat is cooked and packed in water with preservatives, salt, and sometimes a little sugar, a process that produces a more muted flavor. Another premium type of canned crab (sometimes in plastic tubs) is kept in the refrigerated section. It's pasteurized for less time and at a lower temperature than the shelf-stable crab, retaining more flavor and texture. It's also a lot more expensive. This canned crab isn't actually much of a money-saver, but you do get shelled crab convenience.

Prices for both types vary depending on the crabmeat grade. Highest and most expensive are colossal and jumbo lump crab meat, which give you large sweet nuggets of meat. Lump crab is a mix of torn jumbo lump and larger body meat pieces. Backfin is flaky smaller body pieces with a more prominent taste. The claw meat has the strongest flavor, and this least costly grade is darker than the others.