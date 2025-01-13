The History Of Crab Rangoons Is Not What You'd Think

Everyone has their favorite Chinese dish (Julia Child, especially). Whether it's Kung Pao Chicken, Chicken Fried Rice, or Beef and Broccoli, the options are endlessly tasty. While the main dishes are utterly fantastic, the appetizers are where it's at, starting with crab rangoon. From the crispy exterior to the ooey-gooey crab and cream cheese filling, what's not to love? While you may assume these delicious morsels are an authentic Chinese dish (like char siu), you're in for a big surprise.

Crab rangoon is a staple at most Chinese restaurants here in the U.S., but the dish doesn't actually originate from China. In the 1940s, Victor Bergeron, founder of American tiki-themed restaurant Trader Vic's, created crab rangoon as we know it today. The main vibe of the restaurants was, without a doubt, tropical-themed. But if you were to glance over the menu, you'd notice it lists various Chinese-inspired dishes, too. In the 1940s and 1950s, Chinese cuisine became increasingly popular in America due to the new and adventurous flavors people weren't used to. This craving for novelty on the dinner table led to Trader Vic's owner creating one of the most delicious Chinese-American-inspired appetizers in the world.