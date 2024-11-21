The International Cuisine Julia Child Couldn't Live Without (It's Not French)

Julia Child may have been a champion of French cuisine, but there was one type of food she once said she could subsist solely upon — and the twist is, it wasn't French. In a 1974 piece in the New Yorker, Child was documented revealing which type of food it was to a table's worth of acquaintances over an extended dinner. Child, who was stuck writing notes to her friends after briefly losing her voice at the time, scribbled to them, "I would be perfectly happy w. only Chinese food. Either French or Chinese. Could live w. only Chinese."

Of course, the restaurant they were at was a Chinese one. And her relationship with the food wasn't just surface level as she'd actually lived in China for a year and a half during World War II. The food wasn't the only notable thing that changed her life there: It was in Kunming where she'd also been courted by her husband-to-be, Paul.