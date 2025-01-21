What The Heck Does 'Jumbo Lump' Mean For Crab Meat Anyways?

Crab meat is impressive in that pretty much the entire body of a crab can be used in cooking. In fact, a properly prepared soft shell crab can be fully consumed, shell and all. Different portions of crab meat have different nomenclature, akin to how cuts of steak are named based on where they were taken from the cow. While terms like "flank" and "jowl" can be connected to body parts of other meat, what exactly does it mean to have "jumbo lump" crab meat? Turns out, jumbo lump also refers to a specific, muscular part of a crab that delivers a sweet but savory flavor.

Jumbo lump crab meat comes from the muscle that propels a crab's swimmer fins. Jumbo lump crab is often more expensive than other parts of the crab because of the scarcity of the resource. A crab only has two swimmer fins, so it requires much more extensive harvesting to obtain enough quality jumbo lump crab meat for a typical container's worth. It's recommended that jumbo lump meat be cooked without flaking it to let the distinctively sweet flavor of the crab shine.