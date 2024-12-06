Can You Eat A Whole Soft Shell Crab, Shell And All?

Soft shell crabs are a remarkable dining experience. Unlike regular old hard shell crabs, you can eat soft shell crabs whole, chowing down on the shell and all. If you've never tried soft-shell crab before, it might seem strange to eat shellfish with the outer layers still on. However, there's a perfectly logical explanation behind it, and you can't argue with the sweet, juicy flavor.

Soft shell crab is not a unique crab species. In fact, the ones you find on restaurant menus are usually blue crabs. Instead, the soft shell part comes down to timing and when the crabs are caught. As they grow, blue crabs (and other species) shed their hard outer shells so that they can grow new, larger ones. Once the crabs ditch their old shells, however, their new coats take time to harden, leaving the crustaceans very soft and pliable during this stage. Soft-shell crabs are deliberately taken out of the water during or, more commonly, right before they shed. Once their shells have molted, they can be sold as soft shell seafood delicacies.