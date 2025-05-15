6 Canned Tomato Brands That Are Worth Buying And 6 To Avoid

When it comes to kitchen staples, canned tomatoes are your best friend. We've all got at least one can stockpiled in the pantry, ready at a moment's notice for a last-minute pasta sauce or weeknight chili. Of course, nothing beats the big, meaty slices of heirloom tomatoes for summer Caprese salads, but for soups, stews, bruschettas, and a Giada De Laurentiis-approved ricotta dip, the canned varieties are indispensable for amping up that pure and concentrated flavor.

Given that most of us aren't going to make our own — and that even professional chefs rely on canned tomatoes – we need a line-up of go-to brands we can trust. These could include everything from cheaper options for recipes where tomatoes are in the background, to high-quality varieties when tomato is front and center in the dish. Tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy are considered some of the best for canning, but more than location, what we're looking for is something thick and saucy, with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. It doesn't hurt if they're not overly seasoned, either, so we can work our own magic in the kitchen. So, before you reach out for the cheapest or most familiar brand on the store shelves, take a look through our list of canned tomato brands to buy, and those to avoid.