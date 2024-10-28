The Fix For Acidic Canned Tomatoes Is Already In Your Pantry

Whether you are a professional or you just enjoy whipping up a good homemade meal once in a while, canned tomatoes are something you have encountered. After all, they are the backbone of many dishes, from pasta sauce to hearty soups. However, the one thing that tends to be a problem, even sometimes overwhelming the dish altogether, is its acidity level, which can vary among various canned tomato brands. Thankfully, there is an easy fix: baking soda!

A quarter teaspoon of this alkaline powder can neutralize the build-up of acidity, without changing the texture and quality of the tomatoes. This kitchen tip works particularly well to reduce the acidity in tomato-based soups, sauces, or purées.

The magic happens by increasing the pH level thereby neutralizing its natural acidity. The pH change not only improves the tomato's taste but also helps eliminate the sharpness that tends to dominate other ingredients. A good sign that the acid is being neutralized is a noticeable fizz upon contact. The result? A well-balanced flavor that is more enjoyable in every recipe. On the other hand, If you are making dishes that require acidity for contrast such as salsa or certain vinaigrettes, it's probably best to avoid using baking soda as it might dull the tangy notes that are important to the recipe.