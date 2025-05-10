6 Canned Ingredients You Should Buy And 4 You Should Avoid, According To Chefs

Canned seafood is having a moment. This staple in European and Asian pantries is slowly growing in popularity in the U.S., not only as a convenient ingredient, but as a gourmet experience. Now, more than just a pantry backup, it's a star ingredient and our chefs concur.

Glenn Rolnick swears by sardines and anchovies. "I love to cook with sardines," he states, always choosing those packed in oil for better flavor and storage. Michael Symon agrees that "tuna packed in extra virgin olive oil is always great to have." For JJ Johnson, these tins are flavor powerhouses: "Fish (tuna, sardines, anchovies) adds umami to dishes, which is great for quick meals." Michael White echoes the sentiment, calling canned fish his secret weapon for building flavor fast. "I always have Italian-packed tuna, sardines, tomatoes, and anchovies because these are great for quick meals and act as flavor boosters," he says.

Geoffrey Zakarian takes it a step further, championing the rich tradition of Portuguese canned fish. "It's become very popular, all this tinned food now, but it's been around for 150 years, more." Zakarian even reveals his favorite source: Amazon. "If you go on Amazon, it's like a dictionary. There are thousands of producers literally... I just try to stick with the simple stuff, make sure it's in olive oil with garlic, maybe a little jalapeno or something, but very simple, then I can dress it myself."