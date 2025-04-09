This Quick Topping Makes Canned Soup Taste Restaurant-Worthy
Let's be honest, canned soup is a lifesaver when you need a quick meal, but it just doesn't hit the spot like a bowl made from scratch does. Even the most underrated canned soups can taste a bit flat or one dimensional. Fortunately, there are 12 easy upgrades that can make canned soup taste much better. One of these upgrades involves adding a little oil to the soup right before you eat it.
Many canned soups are made using long cooking times and preservatives which dull the product's flavors. Adding a swirl of good-quality oil negates this issue by providing a host of new notes. These will vary depending on the type of oil you add, although even a basic extra virgin olive oil will introduce an array of fruity, peppery flavors. What's more, the oil changes the way the soup feels in your mouth, giving it a smoother, more luxurious texture that's far superior to the texture plain canned soup offers. Finally, that little sheen of oil on top just looks classy, making the soup seem like a restaurant dish rather than something that's been poured straight from a can.
Different oils you can improve soup with
While adding plain olive oil is a great start, you should reach for different types of oils, matching them with the kind of soup you're having. It is important to think about pairing flavors. For example, if you have a can of store-bought tomato soup (whether its one of the best or worst), try drizzling some basil-infused olive oil over the top. The bright, herbaceous basil flavor will naturally complement the soup's sweetness and acidity. For anyone who likes a bit of heat, a chili oil works wonders in tomato soup too, adding not just spiciness but a savory depth.
Asian-style soups like miso or even a basic canned chicken noodle soup meant to mimic ramen can get a big boost from sesame oil. Just a small amount adds a powerful nuttiness and distinct aroma that instantly makes the soup more complex. For creamy soups, like a canned mushroom, adding a drizzle of truffle oil provides an earthy, almost musky aroma and flavor, giving the soup quite a gourmet feel. The vast majority of canned soups could also benefit from some citrusy flavors provided by the likes of lemon olive oil. This oil brightens up soups, cutting through any richness and adding a refreshing zing.