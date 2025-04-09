This Quick Topping Makes Canned Soup Taste Restaurant-Worthy

Let's be honest, canned soup is a lifesaver when you need a quick meal, but it just doesn't hit the spot like a bowl made from scratch does. Even the most underrated canned soups can taste a bit flat or one dimensional. Fortunately, there are 12 easy upgrades that can make canned soup taste much better. One of these upgrades involves adding a little oil to the soup right before you eat it.

Many canned soups are made using long cooking times and preservatives which dull the product's flavors. Adding a swirl of good-quality oil negates this issue by providing a host of new notes. These will vary depending on the type of oil you add, although even a basic extra virgin olive oil will introduce an array of fruity, peppery flavors. What's more, the oil changes the way the soup feels in your mouth, giving it a smoother, more luxurious texture that's far superior to the texture plain canned soup offers. Finally, that little sheen of oil on top just looks classy, making the soup seem like a restaurant dish rather than something that's been poured straight from a can.