Canned beans are a pantry must-have; this is why they reign supreme, especially in Merry Old England. This makes them perfect for soups, stews, salads, and much more, ready right out of the can. And, you get the nutritious benefit of dried beans without the long soaking and cooking process. The time saved not watching a simmering pot of raw beans frees you up to fine tune the other parts of the meal. However, despite the simplicity of many bean-inclusive recipes, it's quite easy to fall into the mistake of overcooking them, turning them into a mushy mess.

The common mistake people make with canned beans is assuming that they need to be cooked as long as the other ingredients. But because they come fully cooked, canned beans actually only have to be warmed for about 10 to 15 minutes tops. It's advisable to add them halfway through cooking the other ingredients in your recipe. If you add them too early, and cook them over 30 minutes they will become so soft that they start to fall apart.

So what you have to do to keep the texture intact is to add them in closer to the end of the recipe's cooking time, most especially if you are making soups or stews. Another important point is to ensure you have a little liquid in the pot while you cook them if you drained them or rinsed them before starting out.