The Canned Tomato You Should Be Using, According To Lidia Bastianich

There's no question that we associate Italian cuisine with tomatoes, but if you're looking for the real deal, not just any will do. In an interview with our sister site, Tasting Table, famed Italian chef Lidia Bastianich offered some helpful Italian cooking tips, including which types of canned tomatoes are worth buying. "What's important about any tomato sauce is that you choose your tomatoes correctly — that the tomatoes are good for the sauce, that they are sweet, that they're not over-watery," she said.

To achieve this, she says she prefers to use San Marzano tomatoes when cooking. "Why they are good is [they have] thin skin, a lot of pulp, not too much juice — juice is acidic — and not too many seeds," Bastianich said. "Seeds give that bitterness." San Marzano tomatoes (related to Romas) are a variety that's celebrated for their natural sweetness along with the tempered acidity that Bastianich mentions. Cooked down slowly, you'll get a concentrated tomato flavor that's naturally rich in texture, making them the perfect pairing for pasta.

Lidia Bastianich isn't alone in her preference for San Marzanos — in fact, chefs reach for these famous Italian tomatoes for pasta dishes, as well as the best authentic pizzas. Despite being canned, they lend a particularly bright freshness that pairs well with mozzarella (I'm a former pizza maker who's cranked out thousands of these pies), and there's nothing like them on a Neapolitan.