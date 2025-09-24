Where To Find The Best Pizza In Every State

Pizza is as American as apple pie, central to the nation's eating habits, and often the comfort food of choice from office events to birthday parties. And American pizza is second to none: many have argued it is easier to find great pizzas in the U.S. than in Italy. The average American eats roughly 156 slices a year, with a third of the country eating pizza at least once a week.

Pizza is such a favorite meal that most people would be happy to eat it at any time of day, including breakfast, and a quarter would serve it as their wedding meal. Pizzerias across the country serve an incredibly diverse array of pies, from Japanese-inspired, coal and wood-fired, and toppings rooted in every corner of the world, from the Levant to the American Midwest. It seems like everywhere you look, every pizzeria is raising its A-game, across all 50 states.

Selecting just one top pizzeria is an unenviable task, but we were up to the challenge with some personal tastings complemented by customer reviews, critics' picks, expert praise from the James Beard Foundation, Michelin Guide, and the Naples-based 50 Top Pizza, along with other distinctions and awards. Of course, commitment to top-notch dough and ingredients is essential. And we looked at those pizzerias with a knack for innovation in making pies alongside old-fashioned and long-standing pizza establishments that have become legendary. Throughout the process, we learned that great American pizza is a wonderfully creative endeavor from coast-to-coast.