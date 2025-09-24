Where To Find The Best Pizza In Every State
Pizza is as American as apple pie, central to the nation's eating habits, and often the comfort food of choice from office events to birthday parties. And American pizza is second to none: many have argued it is easier to find great pizzas in the U.S. than in Italy. The average American eats roughly 156 slices a year, with a third of the country eating pizza at least once a week.
Pizza is such a favorite meal that most people would be happy to eat it at any time of day, including breakfast, and a quarter would serve it as their wedding meal. Pizzerias across the country serve an incredibly diverse array of pies, from Japanese-inspired, coal and wood-fired, and toppings rooted in every corner of the world, from the Levant to the American Midwest. It seems like everywhere you look, every pizzeria is raising its A-game, across all 50 states.
Selecting just one top pizzeria is an unenviable task, but we were up to the challenge with some personal tastings complemented by customer reviews, critics' picks, expert praise from the James Beard Foundation, Michelin Guide, and the Naples-based 50 Top Pizza, along with other distinctions and awards. Of course, commitment to top-notch dough and ingredients is essential. And we looked at those pizzerias with a knack for innovation in making pies alongside old-fashioned and long-standing pizza establishments that have become legendary. Throughout the process, we learned that great American pizza is a wonderfully creative endeavor from coast-to-coast.
Alabama: Valentina's
Alabama Magazine's best pizza winner two years running (2024 and 2025) and rated 27th in the country by Italy-based 50 Top Pizza, Valentina's borrows liberally from the unique regional pizza styles of Detroit, New York, and Sicily, alongside a tavern pie that is as thin as a cracker. One of its award-winning pizzas is ladled with red sauce and topped with fior di latte cheese, hot Italian sausage, and Peppadew peppers.
(256) 325-2240
25783 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756
Alaska: In Bocca al Lupo
Helmed by pizzaiolo Beau Schooler, a James Beard semifinalist, and lauded as one of the best pizzerias in the country, In Bocca al Lupo set out to be a Calabrian-style restaurant until Schooler realized the impracticality of serving Mediterranean food in a cold climate. He leaned into the state's Native and Filipino heritage to bake wood-fired Margherita pies with Juneau Greens basil, along with goat cheese and leek purée pies.
(907) 586-1409
120 2nd St, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Craft 64
Brewery pizza can be an afterthought, but at Craft 64, it's the main attraction. The Neapolitan pies are wood-fired in a 900-degrees Fahrenheit oven, with quality dough praised for being traditionally thin yet sturdy enough to hold the toppings. The Smokehouse with either red, white, or pesto sauce — and mozzarella, Parmesan, house-smoked sausages and onions, and roasted mushrooms — is one of the top reasons why this pizzeria has been consistently ranked by Italian judges as one of America's best.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Deluca's Pizzeria
Locals, Reddit users, and Southern Living all agree: Deluca's has the best pizza in Arkansas. The original spot opened in Hot Springs, which is becoming a pizza mecca, and gained a loyal following serving 18-inch New York-style pies, such as the "plain" cheese Franky's Flatbush with house-made tomato sauce, cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. There's nothing plain about it.
Multiple locations
California: Pizzeria Sei
This Japanese-inspired Neapolitan pizzeria has been named one of the best in both L.A. and in the world, so it was an easy choice for California's best pizza. The setting is intimate, and a handful of pies are on the menu to ensure top-notch attention to each. Try the Bismarck with cooked ham, egg, and truffle cheese. Or go for the $150 omakase to try nine different slices, offering an impressive Japanese-style pizza tasting menu.
(424) 279-9800
8781 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Colorado: Marco's Coal-Fired
Highly acclaimed by the Michelin Guide and judged as one of the country's best, Marco's is the state's only True Neapolitan Pizza Association-certified pizzeria, a distinction awarded to authentic spots. The menu is split into pies with traditional Neapolitan toppings and those with New York-style toppings, such as The Bronx with sweet Italian sausage, onions, and roasted peppers. Either way, you're getting a fine thin crust, slightly charred on the edges.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Zeneli
Founded by four Albanian brothers, who learned their craft in Naples before hopping to New England, Zeneli has been around for a few years, but has already become a New Haven institution, a city synonymous with pizza. Fans love it, as the nearly 2,000 Google reviews with an aggregate near-perfect score of 4.8 make it clear. Every pizzeria should be judged by its Margherita, and Zeneli aces it.
(203) 745-4194
138 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: La Pizzeria Metro
Ask Delawareans where to find the best pizza, and they're likely to say La Pizzeria Metro. Family-owned for decades, this joint makes wood-fired 12-inch round and square pies (depending on your preference). Standouts include the Nonna Clara with toasted eggplant, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella, and extra-virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze. Regular oven pizza is on the menu, too, and we're eyeing the garden pie with roasted potatoes, bacon, cheddar, sour cream, jalapeños, scallions, and mozzarella.
Multiple locations
Florida: ViceVersa
This Michelin-rated spot serves more than pizza, but most come for the pies. The menu is limited, but these neo-Neapolitan pies, stretched daily from dough cold fermented for 24 to 48 hours, have been described as nearly perfect. Try the spicy pepperoni, the lamb and beef with harissa, or the zesty zucchini with ricotta, lemon, and Calabrian relish. Or go for the signature mortadella with pistachio pesto.
398 NE 5th St, Miami, FL 33132
Georgia: Antico Pizza Napoletana
Helmed by Giovanni Di Palma, Antico is recommended in the Michelin Guide for its good quality and good value. It makes rosso (red sauce) and bianche (olive oil and cheese) pies. Top pizzas include the Lasagna with shredded meatballs and ricotta, and the spicy salami and Calabrian pepper-topped Diavola.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Brick Fire Tavern
Black Fire Tavern is a Neapolitan-style pizzeria, making traditional pies with local ingredients. The PG Funghi Neapolitan-style pizza with mushroom crema, fontina and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and thyme has been praised by Honolulu Magazine for its extra crunchy crust with its top ingredients.
(808) 379-2430
3447 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Righteous Slice
Voted Idaho's best pizza, head to Rexburg for what the New York Times calls a world-class New York-style slice. Pizzaiolo Bill Crawford knew his competition would be one of the country's busiest Little Caesars, but also knew that a righteous pie could best the chain. The New York Bee Sting with spicy salami, charred pepperoni, tomato sauce, and house cheese blend can sting us anytime.
(208) 820-4597
175 W 2nd, Rexburg, ID 83440
Illinois: Coalfire
Don't let the casual setting fool you. Coalfire is serious about pizza. A Michelin Guide-recommended spot — admired for its crispy crust blackened in all the right places — you can't go wrong here between the Jalapeño Pepperoni, Honey and Salami, Bacon Jam, Pepperoni and Whipped Ricotta, and other exceptionally topped pies.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Futuro
Whether it's a Detroit thick crust pie or tavern-style thin crust pizza, either way, you're in safe hands at Futuro, Yelp's top pick for pizza in the Midwest. Futuro began as an effort to feed a community during COVID-19, but word quickly got around. The crunchy crust and stellar toppings can be ordered in a family size or a personal pie. The Bacon Basil with spinach, hot honey, and ricotta shaped with a piping tip is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
(317) 360-4725
19 Cruse St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: Lincoln Winebar
Live music and Neapolitan pies go hand-in-hand at this pizzeria serving pizzas that a local newspaper celebrated for its wonderfully chewy crusts and perfect toppings. Locally-sourced ingredients are key here, and feature on delicious pies like a Greens pie with fresh arugula and pistachio pesto or the Iowa pepperoni with piparra peppers.
(319) 895-9463
125 1st St W, Mt Vernon, IA 52314
Kansas: 1889 Pizza Napoletana
The married duo behind 1889 Pizza Napoletana has earned much-deserved praise for the establishment's handmade, wood-fired pies. Ask about the pizza of the week, craft your own, or order off the menu. The Honey Bee with fresh pear, honey, and gorgonzola is the perfect pizza salad. The Prized Pig pays homage to the city's barbecue culture with smoked pulled pork, smoked provolone, caramelized onion, sweet coleslaw, and, of course, barbecue sauce.
(913) 608-5889
2876 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Kentucky: Coals
Applauded by local press and international judges, this American-style Neapolitan pizzeria is the first coal-fired pizza in the state. The founders accumulated 9,000 miles visiting the country's best pizza joints before opening up Coals. The thin crust — order a cauliflower crust for a surcharge — is topped with ingredients like slow-roasted bourbon brown sugar-glazed pork belly, applewood smoked bacon, and roasted chicken on a ranch base. A breakfast Margherita is topped with two eggs over-easy and bacon.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Pizza Delicious
Ranked one of the best by 50 Top Pizza, Pizza Delicious is, well, really delicious. Started by two high school friends, this pizzeria is dedicated to the New York-style they grew up with. These 18-inch pies do get creative, such as the Hawaiian with sriracha pineapple and smoked ham, or the Vegan Vodka pie with creamy sunflower seed tomato sauce as the base. Many of the pizzas are available as a slice.
(504) 676-8482
617 Piety St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Tinder Hearth
Is one of the world's best pizzas in a town home to just 923 people? Yes. This establishment on the Blue Hill Peninsula has attracted ebullient admiration from both locals and the national press. Tinder Hearth bakes 17-inch sourdough pies in a clay oven, with only the freshest local ingredients. It makes just 150 pies each night, and the toppings vary, from fresh green coriander, pork meatballs, garden mint, and confit cherry tomatoes.
(207) 326-8381
1452 Coastal Rd, Brooksville, ME 04617
Maryland: Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
Judged as one of the country's best pizzerias, the pies here have been described as artisanal with fine-dining flourishes. The pizzaiolo used to be a chef at a swanky restaurant in the nation's capital, before reviving his passion for pizza. The seasonal pizzas are made with local produce in a Neo-Neapolitan style, with innovative pies like the Market Figs or Roasted Yukon Potato & Onion. No substitutions, but there are add-ons, such as smoked prosciutto.
(301) 963-0115
12207 Darnestown Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Massachusetts: Si Cara
Sliced pan pizza and Canotto-style pies are on the menu at Si Cara, the latter characterized by its inflated crust akin to little domes. There's a slice of the day, but regulars include pepperoni and the fried artichoke with goat cheese, preserved lemon, and mint. For a whole one, try the eggplant picatta. The airy texture of the pies is the kind the chef regularly makes for himself at home.
(877) 396-2778
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Michigan: Amar Pizza
Khurshed Ahmed needed to stand out in Hamtramck, home to long-established pizzerias, so he brought his childhood Bangladeshi flavors — such as spicy fish paste — to his thin-crust, square, and Chicago deep-dish pizzas. The result has been so well-crafted that it has earned Amar Pizza a spot on the New York Times list of the 22 best pizzas and a visit from celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. Best sellers include the Tandoori and Naga pizzas.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Black Sheep Pizza
Minnesota Monthly's Food EditorJason DeRusha, says Black Sheep Pizza is the pizza spot he thinks about the most. And he's not the only one, judging by the press attention this coal-fired establishment has received. The menu here includes 12 and 16-inch pies with fun toppings like the Persian beef with tomato, feta, and the North African spicy condiment harissa. And the late-night menu features pizza by the slice.
600 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 342- 2625
Mississippi: Leña
In a New York Times story on how America became the pizza capital of the world, Leña is put forth as an example of this culinary triumph. Located in historic Cleveland, the pizzeria serves pies that elevate seasonal ingredients and reflect the Mexican heritage of pizzaiola Marisol Doyle, who is ranked as one of the world's best pizza chefs. The menu changes weekly, but staples include the Margherita and the pepperoni.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
Missouri: Calgaro's Pizza
Calgaro's Pizza has won Missouri's Best for the last five straight years — and one bite will have you convinced of the pizzeria's claim that this is one of the best, if not the very best, pizza you've ever had. Some of its novel pies include the Canadian bacon, the hot peppers, the taco, and the hot wing. The spinach calzone is also worth your attention.
sites.google.com/view/calgarospizza
(660) 668-4777
104 S Maple St, Cole Camp, MO 65325
Montana: Biga Pizza
Award-winning pies are served at this Rocky Mountain pizzeria, one of the best in the whole region. The dough is artisanal, made in the style of rural Italian bakeries, and the seasonal toppings are locally sourced. The results are savory pizzas, such as one with caramelized onions, goat cheese, fresh thyme, mozzarella, and garlic oil. Biga also serves the community by teaming up with the International Rescue Committee to employ resettled refugees.
(406) 728-2579
241 W Main St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Mangia Italiana
A Great Pizza Tournament of Omaha winner, Mangia Italiana has a deeply loyal customer base who will even order takeout on Christmas. This is a no-frills pizza spot serving American pies heavy on the sauce, cheese, and toppings. Skip the standard pies, and go for something with exciting toppings like the chicken pineapple bacon or the shrimp special. Breakfast pizzas are on offer, too — grab one with bacon, egg, and cheese.
(402) 614-0600
6516 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE 68122
Nevada: Pizza Rock
Pizza Rock has every imaginable pizza on its menu, a grandiosity natural to Las Vegas. No wonder Tony Gemignani is known as the most multifaceted pizzaiolo, gracefully moving between countless different styles from Chicago to Romana. The Margherita is an award winner and only 73 are made per day, so come early. Tired of Italian? Go for the classic American Butcher pie topped with eight kinds of meat, including pistachio mortadella. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Alley Cat
Alley Cat is a hole-in-the-wall spot that's already been called the state's best for pizzas, which famously get as large as 20 inches. The cat theme runs through the entire menu, such as the signature Aristocat with spinach and feta cheese. The cat that also won our heart is the saucy Alfredo Cat with chicken and broccoli.
(603) 669-4533
486 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Razza
This pizza here is so good that it had the New York Times asking, "Is New York's Best Pizza in New Jersey?" Razza's Margherita is a model example of this classic pie, featuring handmade fresh mozzarella, sea salt, and California extra-virgin olive oil. There's also a Margherita ladled with yellow tomato pasta. The corn-topped pie, with fermented chili paste and shaved onions, is another great choice.
(201) 356-9348
275 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: Bruno's Pizzeria
Bruno's Pizzeria — helmed by fifth-generation pizza makers who call themselves pie slingers — has run up the score in pizza points, winning praise near and far. Specialty pies include the pepperoni and roasted garlic, and the spaghetti-inspired Pizza Alla Puttanesca is a toppings-heavy and cheesy option that's perfect for curing a hangover. The New York-style slices are called "Full Moon" for a reason: they're massive.
(505) 690-0966
1512 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Una Pizza Napoletana
Hard to pick just one in a city with so many great pizza spots — and, yes, there is a New York City etiquette to eating pizza — but Una Pizza Napoletana has been proclaimed by connoisseurs as the best in the world. Five regular pies and one weekly special are on the menu, with toppings of the highest quality, such as the Bianca with buffalo mozzarella, garlic, Sicilian sea salt, and basil.
(646) 476-4457
175 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Mission Pizza Napoletana
Regional press says Mission Pizza Napoletana has the best Neapolitan pizza in the Southeast, a local magazine compared the pizza to artistry, and the pizzaiolo is a James Beard semifinalist. We could go on, but you get the picture: This place makes exceptional pies with a bubbly crust surrounding the valley of sauces and toppings. Try a creative pizza, such as one with squid ink aioli, calamari, chilis, and gremolata breadcrumbs.
(336) 893-8217
707 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
North Dakota: Blackbird Wood Fire
This family-run, top-rated pizzeria serves artisan pies using North Dakota-grown and milled flour. Design your own pie from a large group of toppings — including seven cheese options — or order one of the great menu pies, such as the BLT with house-made harissa aioli or the Potato Anna with béchamel cream sauce and smoked bacon. Or try the gluten-free pizza bowls: red sauce, mozzarella, and toppings in a skillet.
(701) 478-1968
206 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Franky's Pizza and Delicatessen
Frankie's scored top marks for its Sicilian pies at the 2025 International Pizza Challenge. Square-shaped and thick, the airy crust is the base for thoughtful toppings. There's no plain pizza here — even the white pie is wonderfully topped with herbed ricotta, peppers in oil, and a bunch of seasonings. Even more flavorful pies include the BBQ Chicken and Bacon, the Westsider with smoked brisket, and the Valley Veggie.
(330) 757-7637
125 Scott St NE, Warren, OH 44483
Oklahoma: Dado's Pizza
Dado's Pizza was chosen by readers of The Oklahoman as Oklahoma City's champion in the paper's March Madness-style pizza bracket. There are plenty of slices to choose from, but if you're hungry, grab one of its 20-inch pies, like a classic cheese pizza with hand-shredded grande aged mozzarella. The Garden Pie is cheese-free with plenty of vegetables. Not into sauce? Dado's got you covered with cheesy sauceless pies.
(405) 367-8707
10942 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Oregon: Ken's Artisan Pizza
James Beard award winner Ken Forkish was a renowned baker before he opened his eponymous pizzeria, where the comforting whiff of the wood-fired oven floats through the dining room, and the crust is light and aromatic. The American-style Neapolitan pizzas are 12 inches, and include the popular Brooklyn with mozzarella, dry-cured pork, jalapeño, and hot honey.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Pizzeria Beddia
Named one of the world's top 50 pizzas, and number three in the U.S. (though others disagree, calling it the nation's best), is a laidback spot serving organic-flour pizzas. Every pie comes with Royer Mountain, otherwise known as Pennsylvania Parmesan. Order the tomato base, whole milk mozzarella, and Royer, and add your own toppings; or choose one of its signatures, like the Calabrian cream pie with greens and cheese blend.
(267) 928-2256
1313 N Lee St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: Pizza Marvin
Robert Andreozzi is a two-time James Beard semifinalist whose pizzeria has won ample praise from the local and national press. And it's easy to see why, with stellar pies like the carbonara pizza with shishito peppers, pancetta, egg, and pecorino; or the Chowdah Pie, a very New England mix of clams, potatoes, herbs, and bacon. Vegetables play a big role in many of the pizzas, including squash, eggplant, and cherry tomato.
(401) 262-3336
468 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Anto's Pizza Romana
Judged by pizza fans as the state's best, and with the accolades to prove it, Anto's is a new joint quickly making its mark. It serves Roman squares, New York pies, and pizza by the slice. The 16x16 Roman pizza is the specialty style. Try La Bandiera, a tricolor pie topped with pesto, ricotta, and tomato sauce, or go for the buffalo fried chicken and bleu cheese crumble. All the squares are available gluten-free as well.
(843) 488-0456
1129 3rd Ave, Conway, SC 29526
South Dakota: Charlie's Pizza
This legendary pizza spot has been around since 1959, and consistently rated by judges and residents to be the state's best. You don't stick around for that long without making great pies, which are named after legendary movie stars. Try the James Dean chicken, the John Wayne with beef, ham, and crab, the Hawaiian Elvis, or the Clint Eastwood with chicken, mushrooms, cheddar, and barbecue sauce.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: City House
This Nashville institution blends Italian and Southern cuisine, and is helmed by a James Beard award winner. It's one of the early restaurants that helped transform the country music city into a gastronomic destination. The cross-cultural pies include one topped with corn and cheesy mayo, and another with belly ham, chilies, and mozzarella. Or try the catfish pizza with cornmeal crust, napa cabbage, and tartar sauce.
(615) 736-5838
1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Partenope Ristorante
Partenope calls itself Texas's premier destination for Neapolitan pizza, and it's hard to disagree. It is, after all, ranked among the top 20 U.S. pizzerias. Wood-fired pizzas are the order of the day, but don't sleep on the fried and baked Montanara pizza. If you love a spicy pizza, you're in luck with the Gladiator, topped with smoked mozzarella, sautéed peppers, and Calabrian chili.
Multiple locations
Utah: The Pie Pizzeria
The Pie Pizzeria has regularly topped the list for Utah's best pizza since it opened in 1980, becoming a landmark. Upholding standards has made the difference: Dough is hand-rolled, mozzarella is hand-shredded, and toppings are sliced fresh every morning. Thick-crust pies include the Mountain of Meat with carnivore favorites. Look out for specials, such as the El Guapo with chili-lime salt-coated dough and chipotle ranch sauce topped with pepperoni and chorizo, sweet candied jalapeño, and bacon.
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Tillerman
A lot is going on at the Tillerman — live music in the barn and cozy fires in the winter — but the wood-fired pizzas are the draw, considered amongst the nation's best. The menu stays small, but is updated seasonally. Expect fresh vegetables, seafood, and dairy toppings like heirloom tomatoes, corn, cornitos peppers, house-made mozzarella, taleggio cheese, and manila clams.
(802) 643-2237
1868 N 116 Rd, Bristol, VT 05443
Virginia: A Modo Mio
A top-ranked pizza spot run by the Sicilian Farruggio family, the dough here is made from organic soft wheat imported from Italy, and the menu helpfully differentiates between white and red sauce pizzas. If you want a large selection, come for dinner, where several more pizza options are served. Red pizzas include the Sicilia with cubed eggplant and the Meat Lover with pepperoni, ham, and sausage. Or try the ham and ricotta calzone.
(703) 532-0990
5555 Langston Blvd, Arlington, VA 22207
Washington: The Carlson Block
Located inside a hundred-year-old hotel in an erstwhile coal town, we're not the only publication to name Carlson Block the best pizza in the state. Pies are beautifully presented: charred crust, creamy mozzarella and tomato (or pesto) base, and wholesome ingredients. Order the roasted vegetable or mixed mushrooms, or build your own on a tomato and mozzarella base with toppings including house fennel sausage and yellow squash.
(360) 761-7593
531 Church St, Wilkeson, WA 98396
West Virginia: Pies and Pints
Award-winning Pies and Pints serves pizza by the slice and has a large menu of pies. Classics like Margherita sit alongside ingenious options like the Nashville Hot Chicken, Street Corn, Sriracha Shrimp, Thai, and a Grape and Gorgonzola cheese pizza. The weekend morning special is the brunch pizza, featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, and chipotle crema.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Sugar River Pizza Company
Famous for its cheese, Wisconsin is also America's frozen pizza capital, including top-selling supermarket brand DiGiorno. Fortunately, there's plenty of freshly baked pies. A Wisconsin favorite, Sugar River Pizza is perfectly Midwestern with cute pizza names: Miss Figgy (creamy fig sauce), Maple My Bacon (creamy garlic sauce and Canadian bacon), and Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me (pepperoni and whipped herb ricotta). Other pies have ordinary names, but the toppings are no less creative, including General Tso's chicken sauce.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Pinky G's Pizzeria
Jackson Hole's Pinky G's has been celebrated by various publications, and was featured on several episodes of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." The pizzas are American-style with thicker crust and heavy with toppings. Meat lovers are spoiled with several pizzas heavy with protein, including house-made meatballs, roasted chicken, shredded pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ham. Vegetarians need not worry: The Margherita pie is a great option, too.
Multiple locations
Methodology
America is the pizza capital of the world — there are so many quality pies here, often very inventive in their toppings and deeply admirable in their commitment to refined techniques. What's particularly remarkable is the explosion of great pizzerias beyond traditional centers like New York, Chicago, and New Haven, Connecticut. So choosing just one pizza spot per state is no easy task.
For this list, we considered plenty of factors. First, we examined what customers were saying on online review platforms, including Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor. We also looked at critics' reviews in local and national newspapers. We supplemented such reviews with research into accolades and awards. For instance, has the pizzeria won pizza competitions? Or has it received certification from the aforementioned Naples-based institution that recognizes top-notch, authentic Neapolitan pies? Moreover, we looked at list rankings of the best pizzas in the world and other distinctions, such as the James Beard Foundation.
Lastly, we considered longevity where relevant — a long-standing establishment is often a sign that the pizzeria is doing many things right — and we also considered the novelty of the place: Whether it had creative toppings or innovative cooking methods. All of these factors — including some taste tests — assisted in curating a list of the best pizza places in every state.