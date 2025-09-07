The 12 Best Pizzerias In San Francisco

A Michelin Guide-recommended spot, A16 takes its name from the Italian highway that connects the region of Puglia, where burrata emerged, to the Campania region, home to Naples and, thus, the pizza heartland.

Making pies in accordance with the Vera Pizza Napoletana (V.P.N.) standards, this pizzeria combines Southern Italian flavors and fresh Northern California ingredients. That means pies like the Funghi with wild mushrooms, spinach, grana padano, caciocavallo, and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, chili, and oregano. Or try the Salsicca with fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, and a similar trio of cheeses. Add-ons include egg, Calabrian chili oil, and prosciutto di parma.

One particularly celebrated pie is the red sauce Vesuvio, praised for its smoky and spicy flavors: Spicy soppressata, scamorza and caciocavallo cheese, chili, and garlic. The desserts also deserve your attention, especially the olive oil cake, seasonal house-made gelato and sorbet, and a panna cotta with lemon verbena, strawberries, and rhubarb. A16's popularity has led to a new spot not only in California, but also two new locations in Japan. Its San Francisco locations are in the Marina District and the charming food market at the Ferry Building.

a16pizza.com

Multiple Locations