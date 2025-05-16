How Pizza Came To America And Stole Our Hearts (And Stomachs)

Nowadays, pizza is everywhere, and we certainly have changed it a lot. The early versions didn't look like what you'd see on a delivery menu today. I lived in Italy for 11 years, and it is nothing like American pizza. The crust in Italy is usually very thin, the sauce is more simplistic in terms of flavor, and the cheese doesn't spill over. Also, there aren't a zillion toppings to choose from like the pizzas in America.

But no matter how commercialized America's pizzas have become, they still hold that original spirit. You'll find regional variations in nearly every corner of the country: New York's foldable slices, Chicago's deep dish, Detroit's crispy-edged squares, and California's everything-goes toppings. People take pride in their city's style and defend it like it's part of their identity. Whether the pizza is cheap or expensive, there's something for everyone.

Even though it's easy to grab a slice just about anywhere, pizza still sparks creativity. Home cooks experiment with new toppings and crust styles, and small-batch pizzerias keep the craft alive. With choices like wood-fired, gluten-free, or topped with pineapple, pizza keeps evolving without losing what made it great in the first place.

It's not just about the food either; pizza brings people together. It's the go-to for birthdays, office parties, study sessions, and lazy nights. There's no need for forks or fancy setups because you just grab a slice and dig in. For something that started as street food in Naples, pizza has found a permanent spot in American life, and it's not going anywhere.