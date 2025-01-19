What Makes Grandma Pizza Different From Other Classic NYC Styles?

New York City is known for its busy streets, its tall buildings, and — most importantly — its pizza. Whether it's your first time trying the impossibly cheap slices that grace every street corner or you're a local at the pizzeria near your 250-square-foot apartment, you'll soon realize why New York City has earned the title of having the "best pizza in the world" for three years in a row. New York City made famous the greasy, cheesy, floppy slices that we associate with the Big Apple, but beyond that classic New York-style pizza, the city is also celebrated for a lesser-known style named Grandma pizza.

The classic New York-style pizza is the one you'd see Joey Tribbiani from "Friends" scarfing down on a Friday night or the kind that shows up in almost any movie set in the city. It's the thin-crusted, extra cheesy kind, not the thick, doughy kind. This differs vastly from Sicilian pizza, a type that's popular in New Jersey and is known for its square slices and thick, fluffy crust. Grandma pizza lies somewhere between the two. It's more similar to a Sicilian pizza than a classic New York-style pie, but it still has plenty of differences to the former. For example, whereas Sicilian pizza is known for its airy texture, Grandma pizza dough spends less time proofing, meaning the pie is both denser and thinner.