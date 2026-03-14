The Best High Protein Finds At Target
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Whether you're counting your macros or just trying to find your new favorite high-protein snack, Target has got you covered. From products to round out your dinner and salty snacks you can take on-the-go to a treat that satisfies that midnight sweet tooth, you can have it all — and your protein too.
Now, everyone's needs around protein consumption are different — they will vary based on age, sex, activity level, medications, physique, personal preferences, and more. If you find yourself in the camp of folks struggling to get enough protein in your diet, a fun sweet or savory Target grocery product might be just the thing you need. Even if you do have a diet that works well for you, it's still fun to switch it up every now and then — you're not winning any awards for forcing down plain chicken breast and boring protein shakes every day of your life. Target can help you live a little.
Chomps Original Turkey Meat Sticks
When you think of protein, you probably think of meat — so let's start there. When you need a savory, satisfying snack, nothing hits quite like cured and dried meat. The Chomps brand might just make the absolute best store-bought meat stick you can buy. Target sells a variety of Chomps meat stick flavors, but the Original Turkey Meat Sticks actually have even more protein — each 80-calorie stick has 12 grams. They're flavored with spices such as black pepper, red pepper, garlic powder, and coriander, and though turkey is the first ingredient on the list, the casing is still made with beef collagen. They're also free of gluten and sugar.
Out of more than 1,500 reviews on the Chomps website, this meaty snack is rated with 4.8 stars. "Do you like turkey?? Yes?!! Great, this is what you need!! It tastes like fresh cooked turkey with spices," wrote one satisfied customer. "Love these ones!! Little kick to it but not too much," shared another.
Unfortunately, Original is the only flavor they come in, though you can get adorable Turkey Chomplings if you prefer a bite-sized version of these store-bought meat sticks. The miniatures have 5 grams of protein in each 35-calorie stick. For a little variety, try out the Chomps Beef Meat Sticks too. Each regular-sized 100-calorie stick has 10 grams of protein, and they come in a range of flavors: Smoky BBQ, Jalapeño, Taco, Original, and Sea Salt.
Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp
There's only so much rotisserie chicken one person can consume. When you're short on time and need a ready-to-eat protein, look beyond the deli's hot bar and head over to the canned foods aisle. Target sells a number of products from Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co., but it's the Smoked Salmon with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp that has the most protein — a single serving can has 19 grams, to be exact.
This is not your typical low-quality grocery store canned tuna. This is Fair Trade-certified salmon that is responsibly farmed in the Arctic Ocean. It's smoked and brined in garlic salt and brown sugar, and then flavored with one of the best chili crisps out there. In addition to the dried chiles and sichuan peppercorns, this spicy condiment also features preserved black beans, garlic, sesame oil, shallots, ginger, mushroom powder, and seaweed.
Needless to say, the combination is a veritable umami flavor bomb. If you're in a protein pinch, just grab a fork and eat this canned salmon straight out of the can — it's that good. If you've got a little time on your hands, build your whole meal around it. For a winning breakfast, pile it on top of a bowl of steamed rice with your favorite fresh and pickled veggies, plus a fried egg for extra richness and protein. Add some mayo to the tinned fish to make an easy salad that's perfect for scooping up with rice crackers or cucumber spears, or simply toss the fish with a packet of cooked noodles for an easy dinner.
Tapatío Chicken Enchiladas
When you go grocery shopping, stocking up on a couple of frozen meals you can count on is always something "future you" will be thankful for. In the freezer section of Target, you'll find Tapatío Chicken Enchiladas. Each package of two hefty corn tortilla enchiladas packs in 27 grams of protein. Reviewers said they heated up easily and evenly in the microwave and that the portion is substantial.
Naturally, the tomato-based enchilada sauce has the heat you'd expect from bottled Tapatío. For some, the punchiness of the chile peppers and the brightness of the tomatoes really worked, while others found them to be a bit too spicy. Along with guajillo chile peppers, expect flavors of garlic, onion, cilantro, and paprika.
Here's what one fan had to say: "The sauce has a bold flavor with a little kick that gives it personality without being too spicy. The consistency of the filling is smooth, and the chicken pieces stay tender once heated. Everything holds together well so you don't get a runny mess, and the acidity in the sauce gives it a nice balance so it doesn't taste flat." The Tapatío Chicken Enchiladas are definitely up there with some of the best frozen enchiladas on the market.
Good & Gather Protein Pack Quick Bites
If you like snacks and also cute things, the Good & Gather Protein Pack Quick Bites are perfect. The packs with bite-sized turkey sausage pieces and squares of colby jack cheese have 11 grams of protein and 130 calories. They're sold in sets of three 1.5-ounce trays, so they're ideal to keep on hand for after-work snacks, a post-gym refuel, or a satisfying salty bite when you're feeling peckish before bed.
These snack packs are also great as the base for a satisfying, protein-filled lunch when paired with something like a boiled egg, hummus with pita bread, or a sliced apple with nut butter for dipping. To switch up the flavor profile, you can also try the beef and mild cheddar version of the Good & Gather Protein Pack Quick Bites, which have 10 grams of protein and 160 calories. Vegetarians will appreciate the packs that feature combinations like white cheddar or pepper jack cheese, sea salt roasted almonds, and dried cranberries, which have between 7 and 8 grams of protein and 170 to 180 calories.
Good & Gather Wrapped Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese Stick
When you need something satisfying and savory, meat and cheese just hits. But when you're tired of sausages and jerky, the Good & Gather Wrapped Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese Stick is the perfect alternative. Each 110 calorie stick has 10 grams of protein, and the ingredients list is refreshingly short. They have nothing more than part-skim mozzarella cheese and pork prosciutto. "These are so yummy for a snack. I keep them in my fridge all the time," shared one Target shopper.
Take your snack plate in an Italian-inspired direction with these prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella cheese sticks. Pair them with some black or green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, an herby white bean salad, fresh figs, and the savory Italian cheese with more protein and calcium than eggs, Parmigiano Reggiano. Don't forget to throw in a couple of slices of olive oil-grilled bread.
Kodiak Protein-Packed Muffin Mix
If you're in a breakfast rut and can't stand yet another protein powder-loaded smoothie, consider meal prepping some treats made with Kodiak Protein-Packed Muffin Mix. When prepared per the package instructions, each serving has 15 grams of protein. They're made with a combination of whole grain wheat flour and oat flour and are sweetened with cane sugar. They come in several enticing flavors: Double Dark Chocolate, Blueberry Lemon, and Chocolate Chip. To make the whole box, you'll also need two eggs, 1 cup of milk, and ⅓ cup of oil or melted butter, and they'll be ready after just 12 to 15 minutes in the oven.
In addition to breakfast, you can add these to your sack lunch or have them for dessert. If you want to switch it up from muffins (or if you don't own the right pan), you can use the very same mix with slightly different ingredient additions to make cookies or flapjacks. Kodiak also includes a recipe for banana bread on the box for the Double Dark Chocolate Muffin Mix, and, if you have some fresh or frozen blueberries, you can use the Blueberry Lemon Muffin Mix to make a protein-packed fruit cobbler.
Ratio Protein Greek yogurt cups
Greek yogurt is a stalwart of protein-rich breakfasts. A standard 5.3-ounce cup contains around 11 to 14 grams of protein. Ratio Protein Greek yogurt cups, on the other hand, have 25 grams of protein. These cups have 170 calories and 3 grams of sugar, though they are also sweetened with sucralose. They're made with nonfat milk and whey protein, and they come in a wide variety of flavors. "For a high-protein yogurt, this is amazing. It's not 'chunky' like other yogurts I've tried, and it doesn't have a weird aftertaste either," commented one fan in an online review.
At Target, you can choose from the following flavors: Black cherry, blueberry, coconut, peach, lemon meringue, strawberry, strawberry cheesecake, and vanilla. If you don't know which to sample first, the peach and strawberry cheesecake varieties have some of the best reviews. Eat this protein yogurt on its own, add it to a smoothie, or use it as a dip for fresh fruits and graham crackers.
NuTrail Protein Nut Granola
Of course, one of the best toppings for yogurt is granola, and if you want to add even more protein, reach for NúTrail Protein Nut Granola. A snack-sized, 140-calorie serving has 7 grams of protein, which comes from sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, pecans, and whey protein. If you're the kind of person that loves a bowl of granola with milk, a ⅔-cup portion of NuTrail Granola will give you 17 grams of protein. You can also add this granola to your favorite trail mix, use it to top off a smoothie bowl, or keep it on hand for a satisfying snack.
At Target, you can try Honey Nut or Vanilla Almond varieties. "NuTrail Nut Granola exceeded my expectations. Most low-sugar or keto-friendly granola sacrifice flavor, but this one does not. It has a great crunch and a well-balanced nut flavor that tastes fresh and satisfying," shared a fan of the product on Target's website.
Power Crunch Protein Energy Bars
Individually packaged snacks come in clutch when you're pinched for time or don't have quite enough leftovers for a satisfying meal. These Power Crunch Protein Energy Bars offer something different from the typical selection of pasty, crumbly, or overly chewy protein bar brands on grocery store shelves.
Instead, the Power Crunch bars taste like those nostalgic wafer cookies. They're light, flaky, and crisp, and they're dunked in an indulgently creamy coating. In fact, in our list of 16 protein bars, ranked worst to best, these came in at a very respectable fourth place. Depending on the flavor, each bar has between 215 and 220 calories and 12 to 14 grams of protein, which primarily comes from whey. You have a bevy of flavors to choose from at Target. The French Vanilla Creme flavor has 14 grams of protein. The Triple Chocolate, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Fudge, Strawberry Creme, Peanut Butter Honey, Lemon Meringue, and Chocolate Strawberry all have 13 grams. And, the Red Velvet and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake flavors both have 12 grams of protein.
Lenny & Larry's Protein Fitzels Pretzels
If you're more into easy-to-grab salty snacks, Target still has you covered. Lenny & Larry's Protein Fitzels Pretzels have 20 grams of plant-based protein in a 3-ounce bag, though each bag does technically contain three servings. Pea protein is where the majority of this macronutrient is coming from. "These are my favorite flavor! Perfectly seasoned and a large amount per bag (great for sharing – or not!)," said one Target shopper in a review for the Everything Bagel flavor. "These are the best protein snacks I have tried. They are super flavorful and don't have a weird texture like a lot of other protein crunchy snacks," said another.
Some folks found both the Everything Bagel and Boujie Mustard flavors to be overly seasoned and too salty, but, for others, they were just right. Since they are on the bold side when it comes to taste, consider pairing them with a creamy Greek yogurt or cottage cheese dip for balance. These pretzels may not be the most protein-dense food out there, but they're an undeniably fun, savory snack that still gets you closer to hitting your protein goals.
Jams PB&J Frozen Sandwiches
There's something undeniably comforting about the combination of peanut butter and jelly in a sandwich, especially sans crusts. Jams PB&J Frozen Sandwiches are pretty much square-shaped Uncrustables, but with way fewer ingredients. Jams have 10 grams of protein each, no high fructose corn syrup, responsibly sourced palm oil, and are made with white wheat bread. They're the ideal sweet and savory snack to keep stocked in the freezer for quick snacks and lunches. They'll be thawed and ready to eat in less than an hour, or you can pop them in an air fryer for a warm and toasty treat.
They come in two different flavors of jelly — strawberry and berry — the latter of which is made with a mix of blueberries, chokeberries, and peaches. Target shoppers seem to really like both. "Quick, tasty, and actually filling thanks to the protein boost. Perfect for busy days, on-the-go moms, or anyone who needs a grab-and-go win. Total staple in my house!" shared one Team Strawberry fan (via Target). "The mixed berry jelly brings a tart-sweet punch that balances the peanut butter so well," said another.
Koia Elite plant-based shake
Protein shakes are undeniably convenient, especially if they can up your protein intake by 32 grams, like the Koia Elite plant-based shakes. The protein in these drinks primarily comes from pea protein, and they're sweetened with organic cane sugar and monkfruit extract. At Target, you can find them in vanilla, coffee, and chocolate flavors. Drink them on their own, pour them over ice and espresso to make a protein latte, add them to a creamy smoothie alongside ingredients like peanut butter, frozen banana, and dates, or make a Utah-style protein Diet Coke.
"In addition to packing a whole bunch of protein, Elite Vanilla also has a good deal of fiber. This and the chocolate have become my go-tos for breakfast on the run," shared one satisfied customer (via Drink Koia). "This tastes like a chocolate milkshake. As a longtime vegan, I've struggled to find protein drinks that are high in protein, vegan, and still taste good. I've been drinking these for over a year, and I never get tired of them," said another.
Drumroll Mini Donuts
When you're winding down your day and find that you still haven't hit your protein goals, Target desserts come in handy. Drumroll Mini Donuts are gluten-free and plant-based, and they have 10 grams of protein in all three miniature donuts. The brand's signature blend of flour is bringing the macronutrients, containing almond flour, sunflower seed flour, pea protein, and pumpkin protein.
"As someone who has tried almost every single protein bar/snack, these things are very good," commented one Target shopper. "I really like the texture of these donuts. Also, it's super hard to find something dairy-free that's high in protein while also being low in sugar," shared another. At Target, you can grab Drumroll Mini Donuts in chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry glazed varieties. Pair them with a tall glass of plant-based milk, a cup of coffee, or a mug of homemade hot chocolate.
Wonder Monday High Protein Cheesecake
Another awesome high-protein dessert from Target is Wonder Monday Cheesecake. These individually portioned, gluten-free desserts have between 340 and 360 calories and 10 or 11 grams of protein, depending on the variety. They're indulgent, creamy, and satisfying, and they have the macros that make this treat pack more of a punch than any old dessert. At Target, you can sample the Classic Plain, Double Chocolate, or Strawberry Bliss flavors, the latter of which is made with real strawberries.
"Soooo creamy with a delicious sweet vanilla flavor. I seriously couldn't tell the difference between this protein cheesecake and regular cheesecake. Madly in love with this brand," commented one fan in a Target review. "This is the best chocolate cheesecake I've ever had, and I can't believe it's a healthy version of a cheesecake! Such a great product find!!" shared another. The Wonder Monday Cheesecakes are so delicious that you'll forget that they're a high-protein option.