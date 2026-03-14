The Best High Protein Finds At Target

When you think of protein, you probably think of meat — so let's start there. When you need a savory, satisfying snack, nothing hits quite like cured and dried meat. The Chomps brand might just make the absolute best store-bought meat stick you can buy. Target sells a variety of Chomps meat stick flavors, but the Original Turkey Meat Sticks actually have even more protein — each 80-calorie stick has 12 grams. They're flavored with spices such as black pepper, red pepper, garlic powder, and coriander, and though turkey is the first ingredient on the list, the casing is still made with beef collagen. They're also free of gluten and sugar.

Out of more than 1,500 reviews on the Chomps website, this meaty snack is rated with 4.8 stars. "Do you like turkey?? Yes?!! Great, this is what you need!! It tastes like fresh cooked turkey with spices," wrote one satisfied customer. "Love these ones!! Little kick to it but not too much," shared another.

Unfortunately, Original is the only flavor they come in, though you can get adorable Turkey Chomplings if you prefer a bite-sized version of these store-bought meat sticks. The miniatures have 5 grams of protein in each 35-calorie stick. For a little variety, try out the Chomps Beef Meat Sticks too. Each regular-sized 100-calorie stick has 10 grams of protein, and they come in a range of flavors: Smoky BBQ, Jalapeño, Taco, Original, and Sea Salt.