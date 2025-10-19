This Is The Absolute Best Store-Bought Meat Stick You Can Buy

Meat sticks are a quick way to scratch the itch that only a bite of salty cured meat can. They provide you with a savory tang and some fatty chew, and make a great snack on road trips. During our ranking of 12 meat sticks, we found that one brand really stood out from the rest, thanks to the fact that it genuinely brings everything you want in a meat stick, all in one neat little package.

That would be the meat stick from Chomps. Our taste tester wrote, "The meat itself tastes high-quality and deeply savory, with a rich, beefy umami flavor. The seasoning blend is smart and balanced, with black pepper, red pepper flakes, coriander, and celery powder all working in harmony to lift the beef without stealing the spotlight. There's no sugar, no unnecessary filler, and the texture is firm but not dry, making it chewy in a satisfying, natural way."

The worst-rated meat stick of the bunch is from an arguably iconic brand, Slim Jim. It features processed ingredients, such as mechanically separated chicken (often mistaken for what's in chicken nuggets). We found that those tasted stale, with a slick mouthfeel that was extremely displeasing. We'd ignore the convenience store staple if we were you and reach for Chomps instead.