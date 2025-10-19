This Is The Absolute Best Store-Bought Meat Stick You Can Buy
Meat sticks are a quick way to scratch the itch that only a bite of salty cured meat can. They provide you with a savory tang and some fatty chew, and make a great snack on road trips. During our ranking of 12 meat sticks, we found that one brand really stood out from the rest, thanks to the fact that it genuinely brings everything you want in a meat stick, all in one neat little package.
That would be the meat stick from Chomps. Our taste tester wrote, "The meat itself tastes high-quality and deeply savory, with a rich, beefy umami flavor. The seasoning blend is smart and balanced, with black pepper, red pepper flakes, coriander, and celery powder all working in harmony to lift the beef without stealing the spotlight. There's no sugar, no unnecessary filler, and the texture is firm but not dry, making it chewy in a satisfying, natural way."
The worst-rated meat stick of the bunch is from an arguably iconic brand, Slim Jim. It features processed ingredients, such as mechanically separated chicken (often mistaken for what's in chicken nuggets). We found that those tasted stale, with a slick mouthfeel that was extremely displeasing. We'd ignore the convenience store staple if we were you and reach for Chomps instead.
Many other people agree that Chomps are some of the best
Taste is certainly subjective, but other reviewers have come to a similar conclusion. A taste tester at food site The Kitchn wrote, "I always imagined jerky sticks would taste too salty and spicy, and be too tough for snacking. To my surprise, it was love at first bite. The taste reminded me of the perfect piece of pepperoni on a pizza. Every Chomps Stick I've eaten since that first foray into jerky has been tender (never dry), well-seasoned, and slightly smoky."
A reviewer at USA Today tried some of Chomps' more unique offerings and discovered that even the venison stick is good, too. They wrote, "The meat is smoky and full-bodied, not gamey like you may worry when you see 'VENISON' on the label." (I've had some very gamey venison before, so this is good to know.)
Personally, I've been a little overwhelmed looking at all the cured meat offerings in the snack aisle, which is why I generally just glance over them. Normally, I'd pick a Slim Jim thanks to the commercials of my youth, but it sounds like there's a new meat stick sheriff in town — Chomps — which many people now agree is much better. Not to mention, its products contain fewer additives. Next time you're looking for a meat stick, we think you should give those a try.