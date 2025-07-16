12 Store-Bought Meat Sticks, Ranked From Worst To Best

I'm an avid backpacker, and when you're halfway up a mountain with three miles to go and no real lunch in sight, few things hit the spot like a meat stick. When I'm hiking, I want something salty and savory that satisfies both my hunger and my craving for bold, meaty flavor. They don't always look appealing (or smell great if I'm being honest), but when you're hungry, dusty, sunburned, and sick of backpacking food like mac and cheese and sickly sweet protein bars, a meat stick really does the trick.

In recent years, meat sticks have gone from gas station trucker food to flavorful, protein packed health snacks. With the rise of high-protein food trends like keto and paleo, there's been a boom in brands made with grass-fed beef, free from sugar, nitrates, and mystery ingredients. Suddenly, the snack aisle has everything from health-conscious jerky alternatives as well as those well-known hyper-processed meat sticks wrapped in garish colors.

Curious to see how they stack up, I set out to taste and rank a wide range of meat sticks. I wanted to know which of these sticks taste like actual meat and which were made of processed meat hiding behind chemically enhanced flavoring. And most importantly, I wanted to know which to take on a hike or even a road trip. Here's how the meat sticks stacked up.