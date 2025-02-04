Protein Diet Coke: The Utah Drink Combo We Aren't So Sure About

Diet Coke fanatics don't mess around when it comes to a cold, crisp glass of their favorite soda. To many admiring fans, it's not just a soda – it's a lifestyle, and they'll die on the hill that Diet Coke is better than regular Coke. They'll wear merchandise, leave a restaurant if it only serves Pepsi products, and keep a cup of Diet Coke beside the bed to prove their devotion. It's a little frightening how intense people can get, but TikTokers in Utah have taken the addiction to Diet Coke to an entirely new level by mixing it with milky protein shakes – though the internet is unsure if they agree with this bizarre new concoction.

The trend began on TikTok in late September when user @beccers_gordonn's mixing video soared to 2.7 million views. She captioned the video, "Welcome to Utah where protein Diet Coke is currently trending," and then deemed the recipe a "10/10." Since her initial video, the "proteindietcoke" hashtag has been tacked onto hundreds of TikTok videos, with many users finding the drink surprisingly tasty. The recipe varies slightly per video, but the basics are the same: Fill a cup three quarters of the way with Diet Coke (either from a fountain or poured from a can) and top off the rest with a liquid protein shake. The internet's reaction, however, is far from unanimous, with some TikTok users raving about the drink, and others giving it a hard pass.