Dua Lipa's Viral Diet Coke And Pickle Concoction Isn't For The Weak
Dua Lipa is known for her incredible singing and killer choreography, but now she's drawing attention for her unusual drink combinations. In a recent TikTok video, the singer showcased an odd concoction of Diet Coke over ice mixed with pickle juice and the juice from pickled jalapeños and garnished with pieces of jalapeño and pickle. The video, just over a minute long, captured her friend's reactions to the sweet and savory mix.
@dualipaofficial
What do we call her?
As she sipped the drink, Lipa noted how multiple people were staring at her, thinking, "What the hell is she doing?" Despite its oddity, she drank it with a smile on her face and encouraged her friends to do the same. The verdict — an array of looks ranging from intrigued to disturbed. This isn't the pop singer's first funky food combination either. Dua Lipa previously shared an intriguing mix of vanilla ice cream, olive oil, and a dash of sea salt, which has since become a popular taste test globally after her appearance on BBC Radio 1.
What does the fandom think?
Fans and onlookers alike are leaning towards disgust. Many on X described the drink as "the worst" and "gross," with one user stating, "Just because things can be combined doesn't mean they should be." Some even speculate she didn't genuinely enjoy it.
However, a sprinkle of commenters embraced the idea, saying things like, "She can make me a poison and I would still drink it," and "I'm game. Sounds good to me." Even in her video, a few of her friends made comments that danced around their feelings towards the pairing, with one friend stating, "Oh, that one is really pickly," and others making faces akin to eating a sour gummy.
If the drink intrigues you, but you're not a fan of Diet Coke, consider trying a different soda or opting for drinks commonly topped with jalapeños, such as spicy margaritas or a jalapeno shrub cocktail. As for the pickles, there are a multitude of ways to use pickle juice, why not add it to a drink as well? Celebrity status aside, everyone has their own unconventional concoction that may not appeal to all. Just keep in mind — drinking Diet Coke with pickles and jalapeños in public might not be your best move. You're not Dua Lipa.