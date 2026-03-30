10 Ways Grocery Stores Keep Baked Goods So Cheap

In a world where things feel like they get more expensive every day, it can be surprising to see a loaf of freshly baked bread selling for less than a fancy coffee. Similarly, those who know the time, effort, and cost of laminating dough are probably surprised when they see freshly baked croissants in the grocery bakery case for less than $2 each. Sure a batch of homemade croissants made with good butter, elbow grease, and hours of time would likely come out to a similar price when finished, but when you calculate in equipment, labor cost, and the rest of the overhead involved in running a grocery store, it is almost a marvel they are able to maintain affordable prices while turning a profit.

So, how do they do it? The answer isn't as simple as cutting corners on quality or using mysterious ingredients, though those are part of the secret. Grocery store bakeries have all but perfected strategies to maximize their efficiency, minimize waste, analyze customer patterns, and leverage the scale of their bakery section against the rest of their operation to their own advantage. Coming to understand these strategies can help reveal how grocery stores in your local area manage prices, but also how the entire retail food system uses the same strategies to keep drawing in a crowd.