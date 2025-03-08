Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying Bread At Trader Joe's

Although it is not America's largest grocery store chain, Trader Joe's is one of the country's most loved grocery store chains. Fun, seasonal items and friendly crew members make shopping at Trader Joe's an exceptional experience. However, some shoppers would prefer to leave Trader Joe's bread out of this experience altogether. This is because, while delicious, the bread just isn't made to last.

When Trader Joe's bread hits the store shelves, the clock is ticking. If it is not eaten in a timely manner, you may find some colorful, fuzzy mold forming on your bread. It's for this reason that some people avoid buying Trader Joe's bread. With shoppers expressing every emotion from despair to rage over the bread's tendency to go moldy, it is important to point out that this rapid decay is the result of Trader Joe's good intentions.

In Episode 47 of the "Inside Trader Joe's podcast," Marketing Director Tara Miller and Vice President of Marketing Products Matt Sloan, conversed with Trader Joe's nutrition specialist. During this conversation, it was revealed that Trader Joe's doesn't allow ingredients that don't live up to its brand standards to go into its products. For this reason, you won't find things like artificial preservatives, bleached flour, or artificial colors in Trader Joe's private label items, including its bread (hence why it goes off so quickly). This is welcome news for those who eat their baked goods before they go bad, but what about bread lovers who want their loaves to keep a bit longer?