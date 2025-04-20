Here's What Happens If You Don't Throw Out Your Old Flour

Flour is essential in the culinary world, so having at least a few bags in your pantry seems like a smart idea. Some recipes call for self-rising, some for whole-wheat or white whole-wheat flour, and others require a gluten-free alternative. The problem with storing so many kinds is it's easy to forget about some, and before you know it, you're stuck with a rancid bag.

Your flour will have a best by date on it, but while expiration dates are useful guides, it doesn't necessarily mean it's ready for the bin. That being said, there are a few things that happen when flour goes bad. It might start smelling musty or sour, due to the fats in the flour getting too much air exposure. It can also turn yellow or moldy, or become bug infested (ew).

If the signs aren't that obvious, and you accidentally use old flour, it can still seriously impact the way your baked goods rise, their overall texture, and their taste. But while flour generally lasts somewhere between three to eight months, the length of time it's good for will depend on exactly which type it is, and how it's stored.