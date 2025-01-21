Double The Lifespan Of Your Flour With One Simple Storage Tip
Flour is necessary in the world of baking and cooking, and it's almost certain you have some lurking in your pantry. It's usually sold in larger quantities, which is cheaper and convenient, but it can also take months or even a year to finish off a pack. The disappointment is real when you grab the flour only to realize it's clumpy, smells off, or has flour mites in it. Not only is this a huge waste of food, but you're now stuck googling easy substitutions or how to make your recipe flourless.
There are a few ways to store your flour to help avoid making any food storage mistakes. For short-term flour storage, keeping it in an airtight container in a cool, dry, and dark place is perfectly fine for up to a year. But if you don't usually use it all that quickly, freezing this pantry ingredient is the ultimate hack to double the lifespan of your flour. Freezing the flour will kill off any pests and keep white flour fresh for two years and whole grain for up to a year. If you need your flour to rise in a recipe, bring it back down to room temperature before using it.
Which material is best for flour storage
While there are a lot of good options for storing flour, using plastic containers is the most practical and affordable method. Plastic containers come in a range of shapes and sizes, so you can use what fits in your specific pantry or freezer. They're stackable, which can save on space, and they won't shatter or break easily. Whichever brand you use, just make sure it's airtight to keep out moisture, heat, and other nasty stuff.
If you're not a fan of plastic, glass jars are a great runner-up. This is also a good way to recycle used jars but keep in mind that it might be harder to find ones that will hold over two pounds of flour. And don't count on every jar being freezer-safe, as some can shatter. For many of us, lack of space is a concern, which makes Ziploc bags a convenient alternative. You can easily wedge these into tight freezer or pantry spaces. Once you've put your flour in, ensure the bag is properly sealed with no air left, and double bag it for extra protection from pests. Whichever method you choose to follow, you'll never have to unwillingly throw out flour again.