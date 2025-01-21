Double The Lifespan Of Your Flour With One Simple Storage Tip

Flour is necessary in the world of baking and cooking, and it's almost certain you have some lurking in your pantry. It's usually sold in larger quantities, which is cheaper and convenient, but it can also take months or even a year to finish off a pack. The disappointment is real when you grab the flour only to realize it's clumpy, smells off, or has flour mites in it. Not only is this a huge waste of food, but you're now stuck googling easy substitutions or how to make your recipe flourless.

There are a few ways to store your flour to help avoid making any food storage mistakes. For short-term flour storage, keeping it in an airtight container in a cool, dry, and dark place is perfectly fine for up to a year. But if you don't usually use it all that quickly, freezing this pantry ingredient is the ultimate hack to double the lifespan of your flour. Freezing the flour will kill off any pests and keep white flour fresh for two years and whole grain for up to a year. If you need your flour to rise in a recipe, bring it back down to room temperature before using it.