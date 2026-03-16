Every Bread Option From Aldi's Specialty Select Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

One way Aldi keeps its prices low is by keeping overhead low. This is why Aldi stores always seem short-staffed. Unlike at premium grocery stores, there's no in-house bakery, butcher shop, or deli. Instead, these items are prepackaged and shipped to each store from a central location. As such, when looking at Aldi's bread selection, you'll notice that there are no freshly baked options, but only bagged breads of varying types and styles.

The main brand of bread at Aldi is L'Oven, which covers mostly sandwich breads and rolls. Then there's Simply Nature, the chain's organic brand. Finally, Aldi offers its Specially Selected line, which is the closest thing it has to artisanal. Specially Selected products are marketed as "small batch," which seems somewhat ridiculous considering the scope of Aldi. But at the very least, the phrasing suggests that the brand is attempting to emulate an independent bakery as much as possible.

To better understand the breadth and depth of Aldi's Specially Selected line, we purchased and tasted more than a dozen different breads. We did, however, focus specifically on savory breads (choosing, for example, to avoid the chocolate chip brioche swirl and others of that ilk). Without further ado, let's take a look at the rankings.