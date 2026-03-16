Every Bread Option From Aldi's Specialty Select Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
One way Aldi keeps its prices low is by keeping overhead low. This is why Aldi stores always seem short-staffed. Unlike at premium grocery stores, there's no in-house bakery, butcher shop, or deli. Instead, these items are prepackaged and shipped to each store from a central location. As such, when looking at Aldi's bread selection, you'll notice that there are no freshly baked options, but only bagged breads of varying types and styles.
The main brand of bread at Aldi is L'Oven, which covers mostly sandwich breads and rolls. Then there's Simply Nature, the chain's organic brand. Finally, Aldi offers its Specially Selected line, which is the closest thing it has to artisanal. Specially Selected products are marketed as "small batch," which seems somewhat ridiculous considering the scope of Aldi. But at the very least, the phrasing suggests that the brand is attempting to emulate an independent bakery as much as possible.
To better understand the breadth and depth of Aldi's Specially Selected line, we purchased and tasted more than a dozen different breads. We did, however, focus specifically on savory breads (choosing, for example, to avoid the chocolate chip brioche swirl and others of that ilk). Without further ado, let's take a look at the rankings.
13. Aldi Specially Selected Everything Sourdough
It can be difficult to rank or rate a flavor as polarizing as an everything bagel. It seems that everyone either loves or hates it, with little room in between. Even so, regardless of which side of that debate you're on, there are some objective problems with this bread. For one, the crust is the weakest of the Aldi sourdoughs, in the sense that it is quite soft, with little to no differentiation between it and crumb. This is probably a result of the added flavoring, or the way that the crust is seasoned, though that's mostly speculation.
In addition, the garlic and onion here are quite aggressive, to the point where they overpower any other flavors. One might imagine that a person buying an everything-flavored bread is looking for that specific punch. This may be true. But it can also be said that, while a great everything bagel does indeed feature distinct notes of garlic and onion, it should also have prominent sesame seed and poppy seed flavors, plus the flavor of the bagel itself. While this bread does have poppy and sesame seeds, they're difficult to pick up on the palate.
Also, considering the fact that this is a sourdough bread, it should definitely taste a bit sour. To that point, I agree with the Redditor who described it as "definitely not a sourdough", and "disappointing for sure." Of course, those who absolutely adore a bold allium flavor may feel differently.
12. Aldi Specially Selected French Baguette
This is, quite frankly, a sad excuse for a baguette. And while a bad baguette is perhaps still better than a lot of things on Earth, nonetheless, it feels disappointing to buy something called a baguette only to end up with this.
While this bread is at its saddest right out of the bag, it is not actually meant to be eaten that way. In fact, the packaging specifically labels it as a take-and-bake product, requiring 5 to 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven. That being said, the truly great baguettes of the world are ready to eat right from the bakery. Consider, for example, the Parisian tradition of walking around with a baguette with the top ripped off. That's not something one could do with Aldi's version.
While Aldi's French baguette does perk up when heated, with an exterior that gets crispy and an interior that remains fluffy, the contrast between crust and crumb that one expects from a great baguette is notably still missing, as is the signature chewiness and complexity. Is this the worst thing one could eat from Aldi? Almost certainly not, but at the end of the day, it's not doing any favors to its name.
11. Aldi Specially Selected Brioche Buns
All of a sudden, brioche buns are seemingly everywhere, including (of course) at Aldi. And while the store's versions certainly look the part — with that beautifully glazed, golden texture that implies a rich, decadent, and buttery interior — from a flavor and textural standpoint, they mostly feel like regular hamburger rolls. The fact that they're pre-sliced might offer a nice convenience, but it also adds to this feeling of cheapness. Unlike with the brand's brioche loaf (see below), a certain richness is lacking here, which is certainly disappointing from an item labeled "brioche". (That said, some customers like them specifically because they aren't as sweet as some brioche rolls.)
There is also the option to get these same rolls with sesame seeds on top, which one could initially find appealing. Unfortunately, the sesame seeds only add to the cheap grocery store bun feel, without providing any element of crunch or complexity. As such, this is a rare case where we would recommend sticking with the non-seeded option.
10. Aldi Specially Selected Sourdough Round & Loaf
Aldi's Specially Selected Sourdough Round and Sourdough Loaf are essentially the same bread with a few minor differences, and the same soft crust that belies the claim that these are true sourdough breads. The texture of the round is perhaps slightly firmer, which makes sense; it's probably baked as a freestanding round instead of in a pan that would make for a more uniformly shaped loaf. From that perspective, someone looking for a slightly more authentic sourdough might choose the round, whereas those looking for consistent slices to make sandwiches might prefer the loaf.
Though otherwise pretty neutral, these sourdoughs do feature a prominent sour note in both aroma and flavor. This does, however, come across as slightly artificial — and if you look at the ingredients, you'll see that fermented wheat flour is listed. This suggests that the makers are indeed adding sour flavoring to the dough, as opposed to letting it develop more naturally. This is not really surprising for a mass-produced supermarket bread, but as noted, it makes the bread seem less authentic than one that derives its flavors from an actual sourdough starter.
9. Aldi Specially Selected Artisan Flatbread
Aldi's Specially Selected Artisan Flatbread is fine. It doesn't over- or under-deliver. It merely offers a well-executed supermarket flatbread option for quick homemade pizzas. Though not particularly fluffy — a characteristic that would be ideal — this flatbread crisps up nicely in the oven without drying out (as long as it isn't overcooked). It doesn't bring a ton of flavor, but is perfectly content letting its toppings or fillings become the star of the show.
Two flatbreads come in a package, and they're on the smaller side compared to other options on the market, suggesting a serving size of one per person, though this will obviously vary by appetite. A fan on Reddit wrote, "I do pizza with these flatbreads every Weds night, and they're sooooo good! I bake them on a pizza stone and they come out nice and crispy." While the main use case here is indeed pizza — an especially easy option for weeknights or other hurried times — Aldi also recommends this flatbread be used for sandwiches or appetizers that they call "bruschetta bites."
8. Aldi Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Loaf
Unlike the aforementioned Brioche Rolls, Aldi's Brioche Loaf offers a truly rich, soft, and decadent texture, along with plenty of buttery and sweet notes. If anything, it might be too sweet, though that's obviously a matter of personal preference. Regardless, out of the savory brioche options that Aldi offers — savory meaning that there's no chocolate or vanilla or sugary stuffing — this is much more brioche-like than the sandwich bun version.
This bread is sliced relatively thickly, especially for a pre-sliced bread, and this makes it perfect for toast or French toast. While the latter is a customer favorite, I would recommend using caution when making French toast with this brioche. Because of its inherent sweetness, adding additional sugary toppings — as one tends to do — might take things in a cloying direction. In fact, one might consider just griddling it with butter, as this would still offer a decadent bite without becoming overwhelming. But if you've got your heart set, follow our tips for the best French toast.
7. Aldi Specially Selected Naan & Garlic Naan Flatbread
Both Redditors and writers at The Takeout have called this naan one of the great Aldi dupes that are better than name brand. Indeed, it can be compared favorably to Stonefire, the most commonly found national brand in other stores. Aldi's version is a solid supermarket naan, with a soft texture, some nice charred bits, and a consistency that develops a lovely crispiness when toasted. (It is not recommended to eat this bread without warming it up first.) A minor knock here might be that it could be fluffier, as the best naan — especially freshly made from a restaurant — always is, but this is a minor issue.
This naan comes in a standard or mini size, and two flavors: regular and garlic. I much preferred the plain flavor, but obviously, this is a personal preference and something that will vary from person to person. (It might also depend on how long one wants the flavor to stick around.) Texture-wise, however, there's no marked difference between the options.
Online, fans talk up Aldi's naan as an easy base for homemade pizza, with one Redditor saying, "The naan is sooooo good for pizzas. And I love that they're small enough to fit in my toaster oven."
6. Aldi Specially Selected Croissant Toast
Specially Selected Croissant Toast has apparently amassed a cult following. It even made headlines when the fan favorite Aldi bread returned to stores after being gone for a while. The product is a pretty wild concept, and — speaking as someone who went in with no expectations — wholly surprising.
Traditional croissants are, of course, nothing like sliced bread. Rather, they feature many flaky layers of dough and butter that are folded together to create a unique and wonderful texture. The famous French pastry is not even typically called bread at all. As such, before trying this, I was unclear about whether I should expect the Croissant Toast to be bread that tastes like a croissant, or bread that somehow has a croissant-like texture. It turns out, in fact, that it is both! It's also wonderfully buttery, slightly sweet, and impossibly flaky. Though the texture is unappealing right out of the bag, a quick toasting perks it up, making it almost seem — really — like eating a croissant.
"I freaking love this stuff," wrote a fan on Reddit. "It's delicate, buttery, and has a slight chewy bite to it." One drawback, however, is that because of the unique way Croissant Toast is made, some loaves can develop enormous air pockets, making the final result more air than bread. Though it still tastes good, this limits more creative uses like French toast or grilled cheese.
5. Aldi Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough
Interestingly — and it's unclear why this would be the case — Aldi's Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough offers the best texture of any of the brand's sourdough breads. Unlike with many of the others, the crust here presents as rustic and chewy. In particular, the textural difference between the crust and the crumb is more pronounced. This is a characteristic that a true artisanal sourdough should offer, but so many prepackaged supermarket sourdoughs don't. Perhaps the cheese mixed into the crust helps improve this in some way.
Speaking of cheese, the cheddar and jalapeño flavors are both present but not overwhelming. They are nicely balanced into a tasty loaf. Whether one actually wants these flavors in a bread is certainly debatable, but for someone who is intentionally choosing them, they work well. It should be noted, however, that they do mostly overpower any sourdough flavor, despite what the label says. As such, it would be nice if one of the other sourdoughs could feature a similar texture without the jalapeño, which I found a bit strange. Regardless, I agree with the Redditor who wrote, "This bread is delicious. Way more versatile than I originally anticipated. Use it for the best dang breakfast sandwiches."
4. Aldi Specially Selected Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls
Ciabatta is a relatively new addition to the Italian bread canon. Introduced in 1982 as a high hydration bread, it's known for its crisp exterior and airy interior. Aldi's Ciabatta Rolls are of the take-and-bake variety, not meant to be eaten right out of the bag, but rather heated up to achieve the proper texture. These are more successful than the Specially Selected baguette in that sense, with a quick trip to the oven resulting in a thin but delightfully crackly exterior and a fluffy, open crumb. Especially when used for sandwiches, this ciabatta indeed thrives because the crust isn't too thick or chewy, making for an easier biting experience.
"Fluffy, soft and tasty ciabatta rolls... Delicious when slightly toasted ... Yes please and thank you!" wrote one fan on review site abillion.com. "I like how this bread is soft yet sturdy. Was perfect for my veggie burger," added another.
One minor criticism: These ciabatta rolls come pre-sliced, yet the slice is in a slightly incorrect place, which makes the top of the bun much larger than the bottom. This can result in an uneven amount of dough in the top portion that might overwhelm a simple sandwich. Though the interior of the bread soaks up olive oil or another sauce or condiment well, this doesn't always make up for the doughiness.
3. Aldi Specially Selected Italian Loaf
Aldi's Specially Selected Italian Loaf is a relatively standard white bread with a few twists that give it some intrigue. Though not marketed as such, it is a sourdough, and it does have that telltale tang, albeit only slightly. It's not a strong element of the overall flavor, but rather a quiet hint in the background that works to bump up the complexity.
Because it doesn't seem to be baked in a loaf pan, it also features a more notable crust-to-crumb contrast. The crust is by no means overly chewy, but it offers just enough sturdiness to add something extra. "I love this bread," wrote one abillion reviewer who shares my sentiments. "So great for so many things from croutons, sandwiches, you name it."
I should be pointed out that the slices are smaller than a standard sandwich bread slice, meaning that using this for sandwiches could be challenging, depending on one's appetite. It does make a nice small sandwich for kids, or for someone looking for a light meal, but be aware that it won't produce hefty ones. For those looking for a dinner table companion, this bread also comes in an unsliced option.
2. Aldi Specially Selected Bistro Multigrain Bread
Of all the Aldi Specially Selected breads on this list, the two Bistro varieties are by far — without the slightest hint of a doubt — the closest to truly rustic, artisanal bread. Whereas every other option ranked here gives away its supermarket origins, the ones labeled "bistro" are the ones that might actually fool someone into thinking they were made by a small-batch bakery. They're also more thickly sliced, which helps to showcase their toothsome texture and old-world style.
Because one has to be second, I'll say that the Bistro Multigrain is the lesser of the two. It's a wheat-based bread that also features a seed blend of millet, sunflower, flax, and more. The seeds definitely add texture, crunch, and complexity. And while it nabbed the second spot on this list, online reviewers are generally quite pleased with its flavor.
This bread toasts up beautifully, and it also serves as a hearty sandwich support system. If there's a ding here, it's that the texture isn't as airy or chewy as the rye-based original Bistro Bread that I preferred. But it's still a great option for those seeking a sandwich bread that is less rye-forward, and packed with healthy seed power.
1. Aldi Specially Selected Bistro Bread
While Aldi's Bistro Multigrain is better than most, the original Bistro Bread is on another level entirely. It offers a completely elevated eating experience, transporting one to a farmhouse bakery like no other bread on this list can. The taste is incredibly complex, offering a distinct rye note along with flavors of malted barley and whole wheat. The crust-to-crumb texture contrast, and especially the airy texture of the crumb, is also noticeably superior to anything else mentioned above.
"Holy hell this Bistro Bread has stolen the show for me", gushed a fan on Reddit. "It's so hearty and full of flavor. It's almost as good as the bread I can get from one of our local bakeries, but like less than half the cost."
Considering the fact that Aldi is a German company, it's perhaps not surprising that it's found success with a rye-based bread. (But to be clear, there are no caraway seeds present in this.) Those who don't love rye might prefer to stick with the wheat-dominated Bistro Multigrain. (It's not as good, but it's still good.) However, anyone searching for something that resembles a hearty, peasant-style, traditional bread should absolutely start here.
Methodology
To rank these breads, we purchased a package of each of the products on this list from our local Aldi. We taste tested them all, comparing them against one other. We considered aroma, texture, crust to crumb variance, and (of course) flavor.
We tasted each bread both fresh and toasted, and also used them to make sandwiches. In addition, we scoured the Internet for customer opinions. The availability of these varied widely for each product, but we attempted to highlight ones that were relevant to our discussion.