Why Aldi Stores Always Seem Short-Staffed

Discount grocer Aldi is an anomaly of sorts in the supermarket industry. You won't hear music playing overhead while you shop, you have to bag your own groceries, and it costs a quarter to access a shopping cart as you enter the store. Aldi fanatics aren't bothered by the lack of theatrics, seeing the retailer's deals as well worth skipping the extra frills found at other supermarkets. Still, one of the things even Aldi fans loathe about the German-based grocer is waiting in long lines to check out, since the store always seems to be understaffed.

But don't expect any changes to the store's scant staff, because according to one Redditor who claims to be an Aldi manager, it's supposed to be that way. They said, " ... That's just how Aldi runs. There are usually only 2 to 5 people in the entire store at any given time for most stores." Other folks signaling they currently or have worked at Aldi concurred. The good news is that all that money saved on labor is "to make prices lower for customers," according to an Aldi employee on Indeed.

Do those savings ease the frustration of standing in a long line before you can leave with your groceries? Well, they must, because the chain has been successful enough to plan on expanding its nationwide footprint by 180 locations in 2026. But are staff members as enthusiastic about Aldi's approach to keeping prices low as its customers?