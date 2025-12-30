12 Things People Hate About Shopping At Aldi

While some frequent Aldi shoppers claim that the produce is a great deal, others believe that the fruits and vegetables aren't quite as reliable as you might hope. This is for a few reasons. One is that some Aldi stores don't refrigerate certain produce items that other grocery stores might. This means that produce goes bad faster, especially since certain items can have dramatically extended lifespans with refrigeration. For example, lemons will decline in quality after about a week when kept at room temperature. Meanwhile, they'll last up to six weeks in the fridge.

Another reason why Aldi's produce might not be the best quality is that its fruits and veggies are often only sold in bulk packages, rather than individually. This too can make items go bad faster. For example, potatoes deteriorate in quality more rapidly if they're kept in their plastic bag long-term, as the plastic traps moisture.

If you absolutely want to buy your produce at Aldi, some employees recommend stopping by specifically on days that items are restocked. Though some say that Aldi restocks its produce daily, the veracity of that fact is up for debate.