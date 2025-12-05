Aldi Has Big Changes Planned For 2026. Here's What To Look For

The selection at Aldi is always changing a bit, ebbing and flowing with the seasons and availability. Even the layout tends to shift, making it harder to find the Aldi dupes that are better than name brands among the grocer's extensive list of in-house products. But the changes Aldi has planned for 2026 are a whole lot bigger than rearranging aisles. Aldi's influence will be taking over more than 200 grocery stores in the American Southeast, and the entire chain will be rolling out a massive private label rebrand.

Aldi is in the middle of a more than $9 billion U.S. expansion plan that adds 800 more locations nationwide by 2028. In 2026, New York's Times Square will see its first Aldi, a 25,000-square-foot store planned to be inside The Ellery, a new luxury residential building on 42nd Street. Shoppers in the Midwest and Northeast might notice a new store or two, but in Southeast America, customers will notice something different. Aldi's format and products will be showing up in 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations thanks to Aldi's 2024 purchase of the grocery chains' parent company, Southeastern Grocers. New stores and grocery take-overs are just the first part of Aldi's plan for 2026. Everything the discount grocer sells under its in-house brands is getting a makeover, uniting under a shiny new Aldi logo.