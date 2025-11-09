The Organic Food Myth You Need To Stop Believing About Aldi

There's a lot of things people have always believed about Aldi that aren't true, but perhaps the biggest myth is that they don't carry organic products. It's understandable to assume that Aldi, the store where the cheapest prices live under a no frills shopping experience, wouldn't offer organic items since "organic" is typically associated with "more expensive." However, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, The New York Times recently reported that Aldi's rapid expansion plan to open 200 hundred new stores across the U.S. by the end of 2025 is being driven by shoppers seeking to save while buying organic.

For nearly every conventional private-label product Aldi sells, there's an organic counterpart, produce section included. Most of these items fall under the Simply Nature label, which spans every department, from breads and cereals to eggs and dairy, frozen foods, meats, and snacks. Other Aldi brands also offer organic options: Little Journey features organic purées, and snacks (unfortunately not applicable to WIC benefits); VitaLife includes organic, better-for-you beverages; their plant-based line, Earth Grown, offers organic extra-firm tofu; and Specially Selected, gourmet and premium products, includes organic bone broth, seeded crackers, and even the "Cadillac of pasta" — organic bronze-cut pasta.

Price comparisons make Aldi's value clear. A 27-ounce loaf of Dave's Killer Good Seed Organic Bread at Walmart costs $6.44, while Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Seedtastic bread costs $4.65 — nearly 30% less for essentially the same product, just under a generic name. Similar savings of 20% to 40% can be found across Aldi's organic private-label lines.