The Organic Food Myth You Need To Stop Believing About Aldi
There's a lot of things people have always believed about Aldi that aren't true, but perhaps the biggest myth is that they don't carry organic products. It's understandable to assume that Aldi, the store where the cheapest prices live under a no frills shopping experience, wouldn't offer organic items since "organic" is typically associated with "more expensive." However, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, The New York Times recently reported that Aldi's rapid expansion plan to open 200 hundred new stores across the U.S. by the end of 2025 is being driven by shoppers seeking to save while buying organic.
For nearly every conventional private-label product Aldi sells, there's an organic counterpart, produce section included. Most of these items fall under the Simply Nature label, which spans every department, from breads and cereals to eggs and dairy, frozen foods, meats, and snacks. Other Aldi brands also offer organic options: Little Journey features organic purées, and snacks (unfortunately not applicable to WIC benefits); VitaLife includes organic, better-for-you beverages; their plant-based line, Earth Grown, offers organic extra-firm tofu; and Specially Selected, gourmet and premium products, includes organic bone broth, seeded crackers, and even the "Cadillac of pasta" — organic bronze-cut pasta.
Price comparisons make Aldi's value clear. A 27-ounce loaf of Dave's Killer Good Seed Organic Bread at Walmart costs $6.44, while Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Seedtastic bread costs $4.65 — nearly 30% less for essentially the same product, just under a generic name. Similar savings of 20% to 40% can be found across Aldi's organic private-label lines.
Aldi's organic name-brand and premium offerings
Though you won't find very many, Aldi also carries organic name brand products, such as Pacific Foods soups and Health-Ade Kombucha. Name brand items like these aren't always organic and typically appear as limited-time "Aldi Finds" or rotate seasonally based on availability and demand. While Aldi's prices for these organic name brand products aren't quite as low as their organic private-label products and is considered one of the most overpriced items at Aldi, according to customers, they remain closely priced to what you'd pay at larger supermarket chains or natural food stores.
Organic products are only part of Aldi's continuously growing range of offerings that stray from their O.G. conventional labels. Aldi now carries products that cater to diverse dietary needs and lifestyle preferences through both its private-label and name brand selections, featuring non-GMO products, gluten-free grain products such as breads, chips, baking mixes, and cereals; plant-based alternatives like non-dairy milks, cheddar-style shreds, and meat alternatives; low-carb or keto-friendly breads, bars, and tortillas, and premium items including pasture-raised eggs, grass-fed beef, cheese, and butter, and European imported cheeses. The German-born grocery store even extends it's quality standards to pet owners, offering premium private-label food for dogs and cats — making it easy for shoppers to find all their budget-friendly essentials in one place.