14 Things You've Always Believed About Aldi (That Aren't True)

You may have heard that you need to pay to use a shopping cart. Although you do need a coin to get a cart, you are technically not being charged. In order to pull a cart out of the interlocking line, you must insert a quarter. This unlocks the cart, and the quarter stays in the slot. This is not a charge or a rental fee. When you return the cart to the line, the quarter pops out. So, you are just making a refundable 25-cent deposit.

You probably wonder why Aldi does this. It is part of the strategy they employ to keep prices down. At a standard supermarket, you've seen employees whose job it is to go out and gather up shopping carts and bring them back inside. They collect them from the stations provided and also from where some people just decide to leave them. Those employees are paid to do this. One of the ways Aldi uses to keep prices down is to limit staff. By having the quarter deposit, people are far more likely to return the cart to get their quarter back. This eliminates the need for cart wranglers. Someone may have told you that you can put your house key in the quarter slot if you have no change. This is not recommended. During checkout, the cashier usually puts your items into a different cart. If you forget your key in there, you could have problems.